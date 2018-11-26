  • Monday, Nov 26, 2018
  • Last Update : 09:07 pm
বাংলা
logo

just in

×

At least 22 Afghan police killed in Taliban ambush

AFP, Herat
  • Published at 06:57 pm November 26th, 2018
Afghanistan-attack-Taliban-Reuters-13-10-12
Damaged police headquarters is seen after an attack by Taliban in Sayeed Abad district, Wardak Province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from video on October 7, 2018 Reuters

At least 27 soldiers were killed in Friday's suicide attack in a mosque on an army base in the eastern province of Khost

At least 22 police officers were killed in a Taliban ambush in western Afghanistan, a health official said Monday, in another blow to Afghan forces already suffering record casualties.

The attack on the police convoy in Farah province follows a wave of violence across Afghanistan in recent weeks, including a suicide bombing inside an army base mosque on Friday, and intensifying efforts to convince the Taliban to end the 17-year war.

At least two police officers were wounded in Sunday's ambush, said Shir Ahmad Weda, director of the public hospital in the provincial capital.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a WhatsApp message, saying 25 police were killed and four wounded.

"Four vehicles were destroyed and a large quantity of weapons were seized," Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the militants, added.

Provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said the convoy had been travelling from Farah city to Juwain district when it came under attack.

Mohib put the death toll at five with another seven wounded.

Afghan government and military officials often downplay the casualty toll of security forces, while the Taliban frequently exaggerates the number its fighters have killed or wounded.   

The Taliban and its smaller rival the Islamic State group (IS) have been inflicting record casualties on local forces this year.

At least 27 soldiers were killed in Friday's suicide attack in a mosque on an army base in the eastern province of Khost.

IS claimed responsibility for the explosion, which also wounded at least 79 service members.  

That came days after a suicide assault on a religious gathering in Kabul that killed at least 55 people and wounded 94.

Since the start of 2015, when local forces took over from US-led Nato combat troops to secure the country, nearly 30,000 Afghan soldiers and police have been killed, President Ghani revealed this month - a figure far higher than anything previously acknowledged.

Experts have warned the attrition rate is unsustainable.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed hopes in Kabul earlier this month that a peace deal to end the war could be struck before the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for April 20.

His comments underscore an apparent increasing sense of urgency in the White House and among American diplomats for such a deal to be done quickly.

But Afghan election organisers said Monday they were considering delaying the poll for three months amid fears the ballot could derail efforts to persuade the Taliban to talk.

Related News

Australian investigators arrive in Dhaka to probe Momena, sister

Australian investigators arrive in Dhaka to probe Momena, sister

One killed as Kabul car bomb targets foreign forces

One killed as Kabul car bomb targets foreign forces

Bangladeshi Islamic State supporter jailed for 7 years in UK

Bangladeshi Islamic State supporter jailed for 7 years in UK

Police: Momena was in contact with foreign fighters in Syria

Police: Momena was in contact with foreign fighters in Syria

Police: Momena was in contact with JMB’s Nazibullah Ansari

Police: Momena was in contact with JMB’s Nazibullah Ansari

Devastated Iraq seeks $90bn for reconstruction

Devastated Iraq seeks $90bn for reconstruction

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Fake news hits Bangladeshi news sites before polls

Fake news hits Bangladeshi news sites before polls

Mercury content dangerously high in skin lightening products

Mercury content dangerously high in skin lightening products

#MeToo, et tu?

#MeToo, et tu?

Of Ramachandra Guha, Asia Bibi, and Hefazat

Of Ramachandra Guha, Asia Bibi, and Hefazat

The invisible community

The invisible community

Fresh off the press: Inside the world of the Dhaka street book hawkers

Fresh off the press: Inside the world of the Dhaka street book hawkers

Apparel workers in Bangladesh still the lowest paid by global standards

Apparel workers in Bangladesh still the lowest paid by global standards

Bangladesh a hot spot for global denim buyers

Bangladesh a hot spot for global denim buyers

Are these seats taken?

Are these seats taken?

Local cement companies thriving over multinationals

Local cement companies thriving over multinationals

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

A wave of the future

A wave of the future

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Ending the culture of impunity

Ending the culture of impunity

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

Story of a political negotiator

Story of a political negotiator

How safe is Meghna’s water?

How safe is Meghna’s water?

Keeping our heritage alive

Keeping our heritage alive

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

No place to call home

No place to call home

Let’s not kill the golden goose

Let’s not kill the golden goose

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

A problem that won’t solve itself

A problem that won’t solve itself

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

What Ayub Khan left behind

What Ayub Khan left behind

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

On the path towards digitization

On the path towards digitization

A crisis of legitimacy

A crisis of legitimacy

EC's internal conflict becoming public

EC's internal conflict becoming public

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

An ambitious unity

An ambitious unity

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

Skilled and ready

Skilled and ready

Is the gig economy good for us?

Is the gig economy good for us?

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

What the opposition alliance must offer

What the opposition alliance must offer

Padma threatens to wipe Naria upazila off the map

The unforgiving Padma

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

In the Time of the Others

In the Time of the Others

Generation Activist: Young people choose protest over traditional politics

'Youths choose protest over traditional politics'

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Lunch

Lunch

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

Making claims that can’t be refused

Making claims that can’t be refused


just in

×
dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2018. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher