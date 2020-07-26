  • Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
  • Last Update : 07:07 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic

AFP
  • Published at 04:13 pm July 26th, 2020
Commuters walk outside Melbourne's Flinders Street Station on July 23, 2020 <strong>AFP</strong>
Commuters walk outside Melbourne's Flinders Street Station on July 23, 2020 AFP

Australia has dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic so far, logging just 14,000 cases in total -- fewer than many harder-hit countries see in one day

Australia has suffered its deadliest day from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting ten fatalities on Sunday and a rise in new infections despite an intensive lockdown effort.

The country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 155 and the south-eastern state of Victoria reported more than 450 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A clearly concerned Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said ten people aged between their 40s and 80s had died, of which seven deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.

It is the worst loss of life from the virus in Australia since the disease first emerged, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

Australia has dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic so far, logging just 14,000 cases in total -- fewer than many harder-hit countries see in one day.

But a second wave of infections is testing the nation's much-lauded response to the contagion.

The number of new cases has remained stubbornly high in recent days despite five million people in greater Melbourne spending the last two weeks in lockdown.

Masks are mandatory in the city and Victoria is virtually sealed off from the rest of the country.

Police and the military are guarding state borders and visiting homes to enforce quarantine orders.

Still, 459 fresh cases were reported in Victoria on Sunday -- up from 357 on Saturday. Around a dozen more were recorded in other parts of Australia.

"These things change rapidly, but we have to say these numbers are far too high," Andrews said.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

Thousands demand Netanyahu resign over Covid-19 handling

Thousands demand Netanyahu resign over Covid-19 handling

HK tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews

HK tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews

Countries that quickly adopted widespread face mask use had fewer deaths

Countries that quickly adopted widespread face mask use had fewer deaths

Covid-19: 54 die, 2,275 new cases in 24hrs

Covid-19: 54 die, 2,275 new cases in 24hrs

Global coronavirus cases top 16 million

Global coronavirus cases top 16 million

Britain defends Spanish quarantine move; travellers react with anger and worry

Britain defends Spanish quarantine move; travellers react with anger and worry

Worth Reading

Man dies in custody; police say suicide

Man dies in custody; police say suicide

Goodbye Asif Farrukhi (1959-2020): Writer, translator, editor, and lover of fine literature

Goodbye Asif Farrukhi (1959-2020): Writer, translator, editor, and lover of fine literature

Suspected Rohingya drug dealer killed in 'gunfight' with BGB

Suspected Rohingya drug dealer killed in 'gunfight' with BGB

Endangered fishing cat rescued in Sylhet

Endangered fishing cat rescued in Sylhet

Four die from electrocution in Narayanganj and Naogaon

Four die from electrocution in Narayanganj and Naogaon

3 killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strikes

3 killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strikes

Sirajganj boat capsize death toll climbs to 5; 11 still missing

Sirajganj boat capsize death toll climbs to 5; 11 still missing

3 killed, 8 injured in Munshiganj road accident

3 killed, 8 injured in Munshiganj road accident

Three men arrested for abandoning mother on the streets

Three men arrested for abandoning mother on the streets

JU student tests positive for coronavirus

JU student tests positive for coronavirus

Covid-19 fears: Denied burial, RMG worker's body dumped into water

Covid-19 fears: RMG worker's body dumped into water

6 RAB officials among 8 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nilphamari

6 RAB officials among 8 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nilphamari

10 people hacked in clash during Eid prayers in Magura, 8 held

10 people hacked in clash during Eid prayers in Magura, 8 held

4 Rohingyas among 25 new Covid-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar

4 Rohingyas among 25 new Covid-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar

Nor’wester destroys 200 houses in Lalmonirhat

Nor’wester destroys 200 houses in Lalmonirhat

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thousands celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday in line with Saudi Arabia

Thousands celebrate Eid alongside Saudi Arabia

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

Cyclone Amphan: Embankments collapsed and houses, fish enclosures under water in Bagerhat

Dams break, lowland flooded in Bagerhat

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

Top terrorist killed in Brahmanbaria 'gunfight'

Top terrorist killed in Brahmanbaria 'gunfight'

Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries suspended after homeward bound crowd terminal

Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries suspended after homeward bound crowd terminal

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

50
50
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail