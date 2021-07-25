  • Sunday, Jul 25, 2021
  • Last Update : 11:10 pm
logo
Search
Home
বাংলা
logo
Search

S Arabia’s Hima rock art added to Unesco heritage list

Al Arabiya
  • Published at 09:43 pm July 25th, 2021
Saudi Arabia Hima rock art
Rock inscriptions in Hima Cultural Area, Saudi Arabia Twitter

The site of the rock inscriptions in the southwest region is the sixth location in the Kingdom to be added to the list

Saudi Arabia’s Hima, a mountainous area that is home to a large collection of rock art images dating back thousands of years, has been added to Unesco’s World Heritage List, the agency announced on Saturday.

The site of the rock inscriptions in the southwest region is the sixth location in the Kingdom to be added to the list.

“We are thrilled to have this exceptional ancient site recognized by Unesco as a World Heritage Site. The area has outstanding universal value, providing us with many lessons about the evolution of human culture and life in ancient times,” said Dr Jasir al-Herbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission.

Hima Cultural Area was once a major route for traders, armies, and Hajj pilgrims who travelled from different parts of Arabia, Mesopotamia, the Levant, and Egypt.

The travellers left behind thousands of inscriptions depicting hunting, wildlife, plants, symbols, and tools in dozens of ancient scripts including Musnad, Aramaic-Nabatean, South-Arabian, Thamudic, Greek, and Arabic.

The location is also home to several wells that date back at least 3,000 years and still produce fresh water.

The preservation and protection of the Kingdom’s cultural and natural heritage is a key part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision – a reform plan put forth by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy.

“We are working to preserve the area and conduct research to further understand the rock inscriptions, and are looking forward to welcoming more local and international visitors to come and see this historic cultural site for themselves,” al-Herbish added.

Overseen by the Heritage Commission, several new discoveries have cemented the country’s reputation as a go-to destination for archeologists, historians, and scientists looking to understand human history across the region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Last year, the Commission announced one of the Kingdom’s most ground-breaking discoveries in Tabuk – ancient human and animal footprints that date back more than 120,000 years, marking the first evidence of human life on the Arabian Peninsula.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

Smart cards and robots: Saudi Arabia's 'digital Hajj'

Smart cards and robots: Saudi Arabia's 'digital Hajj'

De facto UAE leader arrives in Saudi Arabia amid tensions

De facto UAE leader arrives in Saudi Arabia amid tensions

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era hajj

Second scaled-down Hajj underway amid pandemic

Second scaled-down Hajj underway amid pandemic

Pilgrims head to Mecca for second pandemic Hajj

Pilgrims head to Mecca for second pandemic Hajj

Saudi hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized Hajj

Saudi hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized Hajj

Worth Reading

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid shots

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid jabs

The Bangladeshi-American making it big in the US restaurant industry

Saga of a successful Bangladeshi-American techpreneur

Bangladesh 7th largest mango producer in the world

BD 7th largest global mango producer

BGMEA: Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety, sustainability

'Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety'

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

ACC: PK Halder, associates swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

PK Halder swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread in urban water

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread

Covid-19: July 2021 proving to be deadliest month in Bangladesh

July proving to be deadliest month of Covid in BD

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
0
Facebook 0
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail