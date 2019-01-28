At least 15 killed at wedding in Peru after wall collapses under rains

Map of Abancay town in Peru, Photo: Google map

Fifteen people have been killed at a wedding in Peru after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru’s civil defense institute said.

The incident took place at Hotel Alhambra in the town of Abancay in southern Peru on Sunday.

Thirty-four people have been wounded, including five who have been in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.

The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel’s garden, Chavez said. Thirteen people died immediately, he said.

The authorities of the Hotel Alhambra could not immediately be reached for comment.