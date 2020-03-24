  • Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
  • Last Update : 03:24 am
logo
বাংলা
logo

Merkel's initial Covid-19 test came back negative

Reuters
  • Published at 01:52 am March 24th, 2020
Angela Merkel -Covid-19-coronavirus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a press statement on the spread of the coronavirus at the Chancellery, in Berlin on March 22 AFP

Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor

Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.

Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday that Merkel was healthy but working from home.

"The test was negative," the government spokesman said. "Further tests will follow."

Merkel had on Friday afternoon received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from the doctor and she went into quarantine after learning of his positive test result.

On Sunday Merkel's chief of staff said the chancellor had only had brief contact with the doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel has already said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor in federal elections due by October 2021.

She has loomed large on the European stage since 2005, helping guide the EU through the euro zone debt crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants fleeing war in the Middle East in 2015, a move that still divides the bloc and her country.

Last year, Merkel suffered several bouts of shaking at public events, sparking speculation about her health.

"I am aware of the responsibility of my office," she told reporters last July after the tremor episodes. "I behave appropriately as far as my health is concerned ... I look after my health."

Related News

Covid-19: Italy reports 602 new deaths in a day

Covid-19: Italy reports 602 new deaths in a day

Dissecting Germany's low coronavirus death rate

Dissecting Germany's low coronavirus death rate

Coronavirus: Buet's Dhakeshwari teacher quarters under lockdown

Coronavirus: Buet's Dhakeshwari teacher quarters under lockdown

Mominul looks forward for future challenge in tough time

Mominul looks forward for future challenge in tough time

Govt readies testing lab for possible outbreak in Rohingya camps

Govt readies testing lab for possible outbreak in Rohingya camps

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher