Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Kriti Sanon becomes first Indian celebrity to address WHS

She has called for action on women’s health

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 06:53 PM

Bollywood actress, producer, and UNFPA India’s honorary ambassador for gender equality, Kriti Sanon, made history at the World Health Summit (WHS) 2025 in Berlin as the first Indian celebrity to address the global forum.

Delivering a keynote at the high-level session, “Women’s Health – Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments,” Sanon urged world leaders to turn promises into tangible action and make women’s health a top global priority.

“Investing in women’s health is not just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic investment in our shared future,” she said, emphasizing that healthy women strengthen families, communities, and economies.

Sanon pointed out that despite women comprising half of the global population, their health remains chronically underfunded.

Citing UNFPA data, she noted that every $1 invested in women’s health can yield up to $9 in economic returns, and $300 million in funding could potentially generate $13 billion in gains.

Drawing from her experiences interacting with young women across India, Sanon spoke about child marriage, limited access to reproductive health services, and the resilience of women facing adversity.

She highlighted how organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) play a transformative role in empowering women and girls worldwide.

The session, co-hosted by UNFPA, featured a high-level panel including Bärbel Kofler (parliamentary state secretary, BMZ, Germany), Felicitas Riedl (director, European Investment Bank), Dr Diene Keita (executive director, UNFPA), Hiroyuki Okuzawa (president & CEO, Daiichi Sankyo, Japan), and Budi Gunadi Sadikin (minister of health, Indonesia).

Participants discussed how strategic investments, blended finance, and cross-sector partnerships could accelerate innovation in women’s health and drive global progress.

Topics:

HealthUNFPA
Read More

World Health Summit 2025 concludes with calls for peace, equity, and investment in women’s health

Leaders push health as top political priority at World Health Summit 2025

WHO calls for urgent focus on brain health

HIV-prevention drug to be available for $40 a year from 2027

WHO sees no autism links to Tylenol, vaccines

Study: 60,000 Europeans died from heat during 2024 summer

Latest News

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

On White Cane Safety Day, Mirpur’s disability hub remains dangerously inaccessible

Prof Yunus to meet political parties ahead of July Charter signing

2 JCD leaders stabbed dead in Chittagong

World Health Summit 2025 concludes with calls for peace, equity, and investment in women’s health

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x