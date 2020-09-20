  • Monday, Sep 21, 2020
  • Last Update : 01:30 am
logo
বাংলা
logo

Annual plastic waste could reach 53m tons by 2030

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 11:57 pm September 20th, 2020
waste
File photo: Plastic and other debris are seen on the shores of Cap Haitian beach, in Haiti on October 9, 2018 Reuters

In a new modelling study published in the journal Science, ecologists monitoring pollution in aquatic ecosystems have voiced their concern, saying more needs to be done to reduce emissions

As much as 53 million tons of plastic could end up in rivers, lakes and oceans every year by 2030, even if global commitments to reduce plastic pollution are met, experts have warned.

In a new modelling study published in the journal Science, ecologists monitoring pollution in aquatic ecosystems have voiced their concern, saying more needs to be done to reduce emissions, reports Evening Express.

Chelsea Rochman, an assistant professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Toronto, and senior author on the study, said: “Unless growth in plastic production and use is halted, a fundamental transformation of the plastic economy to a framework based on recycling is essential, where end-of-life plastic products are valued rather than becoming waste.”

According to the researchers, about 19 to 23 million tons, or 11%, of plastic waste generated globally in 2016 entered aquatic ecosystems.

They say computer modelling shows between 24 and 34 million tons of emissions are currently entering waterbodies around the world every year.

The researchers modelled future scenarios to include the strategies that are currently in place to reduce plastic pollution in waters, such as bans on certain plastic products, continuous clean-up of litter, and plastic waste management.

They found these mitigation strategies are not enough to keep plastic pollution in check, adding that an “enormous” amount of effort would be required to keep emissions below eight million tonnes a year.

This would include a 25%-40% reduction in plastic production across all economies, increasing the level of waste collection and management to at least 60% across all economies, and recovery of 40% of annual plastic emissions through clean-up efforts.

Plastics are slow to degrade, and even when they do, bits of them, known as microplastics, make their way into the aquatic food chain, and eventually into humans.

The “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” - an enormous raft of plastic waste floating in the sea is located between California and Hawaii and embodies the worsening crisis of global plastic pollution.

The patch is said to cover 1.6 million square kilometres, an area about 8 times the size of Wales.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

Criminal recycling scams 'profit from plastic waste surge'

Criminal recycling scams 'profit from plastic waste surge'

ED: Moving away from plastic

ED: Moving away from plastic

Man marches thru’64 districts raising awareness about plastic waste

Man marches thru’64 districts raising awareness about plastic waste

Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease of life

Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease of life

Unity is better than divisive policies

Unity is better than divisive policies

A solution for Chittagong

A solution for Chittagong

Worth Reading

‘Every child has the right to quality education’: Nuruzzaman Ahmed, minister of Social Welfare

‘Every child has the right to quality education’: Nuruzzaman Ahmed, minister of Social Welfare

Man commits suicide after hacking wife, son in Gopalganj

Man commits suicide after hacking wife, son in Gopalganj

Six to walk the gallows for killing a couple in Tangail

Six to walk the gallows for killing a couple in Tangail

Waste treatment plant fined 14L for releasing untreated waste

Waste treatment plant fined 14L for releasing untreated waste

Houseowner plots teen’s gang rape, two held

Houseowner plots teen’s gang rape, two held

Sylhet Mayor Arif tests positive for Covid-19

Sylhet Mayor Arif tests positive for Covid-19

4 of a family among 6 killed in Barisal road accident

6 killed in Barisal road accident

6 killed by lightning strikes in Kushtia, Bogra

6 killed by lightning strikes in Kushtia, Bogra

Four killed in Habiganj road accident

Four killed in Habiganj road accident

Two more cases filed against suspended OC Pradeep

2 more cases against Pradeep

18 shot, 25 injured in Awami League gunfight in Pabna

18 shot, 25 injured in Awami League gunfight in Pabna

TV reporter comes under attack in Cox’s Bazar

TV reporter comes under attack in Cox’s Bazar

Illegal torture, jailing of journo Ariful: Probe body begins interrogation

Probe body begins quizzing about journo's illegal jailing

Army chief seeks justice for Sinha killing

Army chief seeks justice for Sinha killing

Madaripur DC among 6 sued for burning down dredgers

Madaripur DC among 6 sued for burning down dredgers

Jubo League leader killed in Bandarban

Jubo League leader killed in Bandarban

Village leaders banish raped girl in Narayanganj, one held

Village leaders banish raped girl in Narayanganj, one held

Sinha Murder: Probe body yet to interrogate ex-OC Pradeep

Sinha Murder: Probe body yet to interrogate ex-OC Pradeep

Russian worker of RNPP dies drinking excessive alcohol

Russian worker of RNPP dies drinking excessive alcohol

Journalist Faridul freed on bail

Journalist Faridul freed on bail

Fish farmers suffer 112C loss in Bagerhat, Sylhet due to flood

Fish farmers suffer 112C loss in Bagerhat, Sylhet due to flood

Mother-daughters tortured in Chakaria, 30 including UP chairman sued

Mother-daughters tortured in Chakaria, 30 including UP chairman sued

Girl, presumed raped and killed, rescued alive after a month

Girl presumed raped, killed found alive

Two held over gang rape of teenagers in Thakurgaon

Two held over gang rape of teenagers in Thakurgaon

Woman burned in acid attack, three held

Woman burned in acid attack, three held

Suspected member of Allahr Dal arrested in Khulna

Suspected member of Allahr Dal arrested in Khulna

Moulvibazar Zila Parishad chairman Azizur Rahman dies of Covid-19

Moulvibazar Zila Parishad chairman Azizur Rahman dies of Covid-19

No irregularities will be tolerated for city development, says CCC administrator

No irregularities will be tolerated for city development, says CCC administrator

Madrasa boy held for raping eighth grader

Madrasa boy held for raping eighth grader

SMP commissioner infected with Covid-19

SMP commissioner infected with Covid-19

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

52
51
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail