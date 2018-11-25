  • Sunday, Nov 25, 2018
  • Last Update : 11:53 am
বাংলা
logo

just in

×

Taiwan's progressive image takes hit after divisive polls

AFP
  • Published at 11:27 am November 25th, 2018
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is battling for her political future after her ruling party suffered defeats in local electionsAFP

Analysts said Saturday's vote showed mainstream sentiment was still uncomfortable with such reforms

LGBT activists in Taiwan fear their newly won right to marriage equality is under threat, while the president is battling for her political future after a wide-ranging vote that saw the island swing towards conservatism.

Rival referendums on same-sex unions saw "pro-family" groups defeat pro-gay campaigners in what Amnesty International called a "bitter blow and a step backwards for human rights in Taiwan."

The referendums ran alongside local elections in which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a massive loss in city and county seats, prompting President Tsai Ing-wen to resign as party leader and sparking questions over whether she will be able to run for re-election in 2020.

The Beijing-friendly main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) made gains in the face of China's increasing pressure on the island, which it sees as part of its territory to be reunified.

Tsai has promoted Taiwan as a beacon of democracy in the region since she took office, pitching it as a counterpoint to China's authoritarianism.

Pro-gay marriage campaigners say they fear Taiwan's new laws on it will be weakened as the government faces conservative opposition | AFP

Rights activists worldwide also lauded Taiwan after its top court voted to legalize gay marriage last year, the first place in Asia to do so, with the change due to be implemented next year.

But analysts said Saturday's vote showed mainstream sentiment was still uncomfortable with such reforms.

"Taiwan is a conservative society and not quite ready for the progressive label it's been given in some quarters," said Jonathan Sullivan, director of the China Policy Institute at Nottingham University.

Pro-gay marriage campaigners say they fear the new laws will now be weakened as the government faces conservative opposition.

"The Taiwanese government needs to step up and take all necessary measures to deliver equality and dignity for all, regardless of who people love," said Amnesty, urging authorities not to use the referendum as an "excuse" to undermine rights.

'Protest vote'

Observers said the DPP's shock defeat in local polls was an indictment of policies they felt had not helped ordinary people.

Rights activists worldwide had lauded Taiwan after its top court voted to legalize gay marriage last year, the first place in Asia to do so | AFP

Although GDP is rising in Taiwan, voters say they are not seeing the benefits and many have been incensed by cuts to pensions and public holidays.

Some traditional DPP supporters had said ahead of the elections that they would punish the party as they felt tensions with China were damaging their businesses.

The DPP leans towards independence and Beijing has upped military and diplomatic pressure since Tsai took office, unilaterally cutting all official relations.

Tsai and the DPP repeatedly accused China of a "fake news" campaign ahead of the vote, which Beijing denied, and authorities are probing Chinese influence through campaign funding of candidates.

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese Studies at King's College London, framed the result as a protest vote.

"This is not a wholehearted endorsement of anyone else -- just a sign of how much like other countries Taiwan now is -- divided, very frustrated and looking for chances to protest," he told AFP.

Taiwan's Beijing-friendly main opposition Koumintang made gains in the Saturday vote | AFP

Observers agreed Tsai's re-election prospects had been severely weakened although some said she still had a chance to run, in the absence of an obvious successor.

Tsai had described the vote as a chance for Taiwan to stand up to China, while the KMT pitched it as a no-confidence test.

Analysts said that Taiwan's sense of separateness from China was ingrained, but that voters wanted a cross-strait relationship that did not damage the island economically, a balance that successive governments have found difficult to strike.

"(The electorate) remain attached to Taiwan's de facto independence and democracy," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.

"They want to see their purchasing power increase and their government to show more competence."

Related News

China’s next ideological front

China’s next ideological front

Fear and anger as aftershocks rattle Taiwan quake survivors' nerves

Fear and anger as aftershocks rattle Taiwan quake survivors' nerves

At least seven killed, 67 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area

At least seven killed, 67 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area

Rescuers scour toppled buildings after Taiwan quake

Rescuers scour toppled buildings after Taiwan quake

Taiwan warns Chinese military drills pose enormous threat

Taiwan warns Chinese military drills pose enormous threat

Dhaka University signs MoU with Yuan Ze University

Dhaka University signs MoU with Yuan Ze University

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

A wave of the future

A wave of the future

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Ending the culture of impunity

Ending the culture of impunity

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

Story of a political negotiator

Story of a political negotiator

How safe is Meghna’s water?

How safe is Meghna’s water?

Keeping our heritage alive

Keeping our heritage alive

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

No place to call home

No place to call home

Let’s not kill the golden goose

Let’s not kill the golden goose

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

A problem that won’t solve itself

A problem that won’t solve itself

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

What Ayub Khan left behind

What Ayub Khan left behind

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

On the path towards digitization

On the path towards digitization

A crisis of legitimacy

A crisis of legitimacy

EC's internal conflict becoming public

EC's internal conflict becoming public

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

An ambitious unity

An ambitious unity

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

Skilled and ready

Skilled and ready

Is the gig economy good for us?

Is the gig economy good for us?

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

What the opposition alliance must offer

What the opposition alliance must offer

Padma threatens to wipe Naria upazila off the map

The unforgiving Padma

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

In the Time of the Others

In the Time of the Others

Generation Activist: Young people choose protest over traditional politics

'Youths choose protest over traditional politics'

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Lunch

Lunch

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

Making claims that can’t be refused

Making claims that can’t be refused


just in

×
dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2018. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher