  • Saturday, Nov 24, 2018
  • Last Update : 06:35 pm
বাংলা
logo

just in

×

Iran's Rouhani calls for Muslims to unite against United States

Reuters
  • Published at 02:55 pm November 24th, 2018
Web-Hassan-Rouhani
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2018 Reuters

He said submitting to the West headed by America would be treason against Islam

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Muslims worldwide on Saturday to unite against the United States, instead of “rolling out red carpets for criminals.”

Washington in May reimposed sanctions on Tehran, after President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran under which they had been lifted.

“Submitting to the West headed by America would be treason against our religion ... and against the future generations of this region,” Rouhani told an international conference on Islamic unity in Tehran, in a speech broadcast live on state television.

“We have a choice to either roll out red carpets for criminals, or to forcefully stand against injustice and remain faithful to our Prophet, our Koran and our Islam,” Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states which have close ties to Washington.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals and have supported opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen and different political factions in Iraq and Lebanon.

“We are ready to defend the interests of the Saudi people against terrorism, aggression and the superpowers... and we don’t ask for $450 billion to do it,” Rouhani said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s contracts with the United States.

Related News

Iran acid attack victims find new identity in art

Iran acid attack victims find new identity in art

Iran blames Yemen war on British, US arms exports

Iran blames Yemen war on British, US arms exports

Iran says Ghouta assault to continue after UN ceasefire call

Iran says Ghouta assault to continue after UN ceasefire call

Three more Iranian environmentalists arrested

Three more Iranian environmentalists arrested

Russia rejects UN condemnation of Iran over missiles to Yemen

Russia rejects UN condemnation of Iran over missiles to Yemen

Iran continues search for missing plane, no wreckage found yet

Iran continues search for missing plane, no wreckage found yet

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh’s denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

Bangladesh’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

A wave of the future

A wave of the future

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Ending the culture of impunity

Ending the culture of impunity

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

Story of a political negotiator

Story of a political negotiator

How safe is Meghna’s water?

How safe is Meghna’s water?

Keeping our heritage alive

Keeping our heritage alive

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

No place to call home

No place to call home

Let’s not kill the golden goose

Let’s not kill the golden goose

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

A problem that won’t solve itself

A problem that won’t solve itself

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

What Ayub Khan left behind

What Ayub Khan left behind

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

On the path towards digitization

On the path towards digitization

A crisis of legitimacy

A crisis of legitimacy

EC's internal conflict becoming public

EC's internal conflict becoming public

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

An ambitious unity

An ambitious unity

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

Skilled and ready

Skilled and ready

Is the gig economy good for us?

Is the gig economy good for us?

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh’s fringe parties

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

What the opposition alliance must offer

What the opposition alliance must offer

Padma threatens to wipe Naria upazila off the map

The unforgiving Padma

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

In the Time of the Others

In the Time of the Others

Generation Activist: Young people choose protest over traditional politics

'Youths choose protest over traditional politics'

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Lunch

Lunch

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

Making claims that can’t be refused

Making claims that can’t be refused


just in

×
dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2018. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher