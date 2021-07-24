  • Sunday, Jul 25, 2021
  • Last Update : 12:07 am
logo
Search
Home
বাংলা
logo
Search

China claim early Olympic golds, Carapaz wins cycling crown

AFP
  • Published at 09:13 pm July 24th, 2021
carpez

Cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second competitor in Ecuador's history to top the podium, with victory in the road race

China claimed three gold medals on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second competitor in Ecuador's history to top the podium, with victory in the road race.

As the troubled build-up to the pandemic-postponed Games gave way to the first full day of competition, China secured victories in shooting and weightlifting.

Also Read: Algerian judoka given Olympic chop for Israeli snub

Yang Qian sparked the mini gold rush in the 10-metre air rifle competition, pipping Russia's Anastasiia Galashina with a dramatic last-shot victory to take the very first title of the Games.

Galashina had looked poised to win heading into the last shot, but stumbled with 8.9 on her final effort to allow Yang to grab gold.

"It's the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party," she said. "I'm so happy that this golden medal is a gift to my country. I'm so proud."

There was more joy for China, with Hou Zhihui taking gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting event with an Olympic record total of 210 kilograms.

Fencer Sun Yiwen added a third Chinese gold of the day with victory in the women's epee.

In cycling's gruelling road race, 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Carapaz outfoxed a heavyweight field led by Slovenia's Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar.

It was only Ecuador's second gold at the Olympics after Jefferson Perez's victory in the 50km race walk at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Japan celebrated the first goal medal of its Games when judoka Naohisa Takato won the men's 60kg final at the iconic Nippon Budokan, beating Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei.

But the host nation suffered disappointment when gymnastics great Kohei Uchimura's campaign came to an early end.

The two-time all-around Olympic champion slipped up in qualifying for the horizontal bar competition, having battled a shoulder injury to be fit for the Games. 

"In the last three Olympic Games I've been able to match the level of performance I'd reached in training -- but not this time," a dejected Uchimura said.

In another Japanese setback, world champion Daiya Seto failed to reach the final of the men's 400 metre medley in the pool, although he has two more events.

'You have to believe'

With spectators barred from almost all Olympic venues due to Covid-19 restrictions, the road race was a rare chance for domestic fans to glimpse the action.

Tens of thousands lined the route of the brutal 234km (145-mile) course to watch as Carapaz prevailed in a thrilling tactical battle.

"It's an incredible moment for me," Carapaz said. "You always have to believe. I have worked so hard to be here and it's a huge moment for me." 

The spectre of Covid-19 continued to stalk the Games when German cyclist Simon Geschke was forced out of the road race while Dutch rower Finn Florijn has also tested positive.

Seventeen new Games-related cases were announced, taking the total number to 123, of which 12 are athletes.

Storm fears

Organisers were also nervously tracking the progress of a tropical storm heading towards Tokyo, with forecasters saying it could arrive on Tuesday.

As a "protective measure", organisers have brought forward to this weekend rowing events scheduled for Monday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, world number one Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a Golden Grand Slam with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the opening round of the men's singles tournament.

Djokovic, who has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year, is bidding to win all four majors in a calendar year as well as Olympic gold, emulating the feat of German great Steffi Graf in 1988.

Naomi Osaka, fresh from her starring role lighting the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony, starts her bid to win gold for Japan on Sunday.

The swimming events began with Britain's Adam Peaty blasting through his heat to kickstart the defence of his 100m breaststroke title.

Peaty, 26, who has lowered the world record five times and is arguably the greatest ever over the distance, hit the wall in an eye-catching 57.56 sec.

American Michael Andrew, who caused a stir by refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before heading to Tokyo, was third fastest.

Meanwhile, Hungary's evergreen fencer Aron Szilagyi made Olympic fencing history as he took the sabre title for a third time in a row.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

12-year-old TT player from war-torn Syria content despite Olympic defeat

12-year-old TT player from war-torn Syria content despite Olympic defeat

Algerian judoka given Olympic chop for Israeli snub

Algerian judoka given Olympic chop for Israeli snub

OP-ED: To watch or not to watch?

OP-ED: To watch or not to watch?

Olympics chief admits sleepless nights over troubled Tokyo Games

Olympics chief admits sleepless nights over troubled Tokyo Games

Germany walk off in friendly after alleged racist abuse

Germany walk off in friendly after alleged racist abuse

Virus outbreaks at Olympic hotels sow frustration, stoke infection fears

Virus outbreaks at Olympic hotels sow frustration, stoke infection fears

Worth Reading

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid shots

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid jabs

The Bangladeshi-American making it big in the US restaurant industry

Saga of a successful Bangladeshi-American techpreneur

Bangladesh 7th largest mango producer in the world

BD 7th largest global mango producer

BGMEA: Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety, sustainability

'Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety'

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

ACC: PK Halder, associates swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

PK Halder swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread in urban water

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread

Covid-19: July 2021 proving to be deadliest month in Bangladesh

July proving to be deadliest month of Covid in BD

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
50
Facebook 50
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail