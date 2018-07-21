  • Saturday, Jul 21, 2018
  • Last Update : 10:42 pm
বাংলা

just in

×

Sri Lanka reign in Colombo despite Maharaj milestone

Reuters
  • Published at 07:05 pm July 21st, 2018
Sri lank Cricket team

Sri Lanka, who made 338 in the first innings, were 151-3 at stumps after deciding not to impose follow-on against the tourists who now stare at the possibility of a second successive Test defeat inside three days.

Keshav Maharaj returned the second best figures by a South African bowler in a Test innings but Sri Lanka took a firm step towards a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating day two of the second and final Test on Saturday.

South Africa's spin frailties were laid bare once again as the tourists collapsed for 124 to concede a first innings lead of 214 runs at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Sri Lanka, who made 338 in the first innings, were 151-3 at stumps after deciding not to impose follow-on against the tourists who now stare at the possibility of a second successive Test defeat inside three days.

Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 59 at stumps, his fourth successive 50-plus knock in the series, with Angelo Mathews on 12 at the other end.

For South Africa, left arm-spinner Maharaj took his match-haul to 11 wickets but his team were in dire straits.

Earlier resuming the day on 277 for nine, Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath frustrated South Africa with a dogged 74-run stand for the final wicket before Maharaj struck when the latter was caught behind for 35. Dananjaya remained unbeaten on 43.

Maharaj's 9-129 is the second best by a South African in tests, behind only Hugh Tayfield's 9-113 against England in 1957, but his success brought little cheer to a side battling their own spin vulnerabilities.

Herath and Dananjaya (5-42) returned from the innings break to harm South Africa with the new ball, reducing the leaden-footed tourists to 15 for three.

Dilruwan Perera (4-40) then joined the rout as South Africa lost all 10 wickets to the Sri Lankan spinners.

Faf du Plessis (48) and Quinton de Kock (32) counter-attacked but it was not enough as the tourists once again failed to reach the 150-mark in the series.


Brief Score

Sri Lanka 338 (de Silva 60, Maharaj 9-129) and 151 for 3 (Gunathilaka 61, Karunaratne 59*, Maharaj 2-90) lead South Africa 124 (du Plessis 48, Akila 5-52, Dilruwan 4-40) by 365 runs

Related News

Super League under lights

Soumya eyeing turnaround

Mustafizur Rahman: The statistically freaky bowler with an even freakier gift

CCDM passes pillow to BCB

Mustafiz's weight loss a concern for BCB

BCB's passing fancy?

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Lunch

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

Making claims that can’t be refused

just in

×
dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2018. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher