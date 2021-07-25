  • Sunday, Jul 25, 2021
  • Last Update : 11:10 pm
logo
Search
Home
বাংলা
logo
Search

Abe siblings take golds on same day in Tokyo, in moment of Olympic history

Reuters
  • Published at 07:01 pm July 25th, 2021
abe

Uta and Hifumi hugged and congratulated each other after the post-match ceremony, she said, adding that her brother always goes ahead of her to lead the way

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day.

The feat came a day after triple world champion judoka Naohisa Takato secured Japan's first gold medal with victory over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei, underscoring the strength of the host nation at the sport born here 140 years ago.

In a bright start to the Games for Japan amid a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak, its team secured two further golds on Sunday, in swimming and skateboarding.

Uta, 21, dominated her bouts in the 52kg category, but was taken deep into Golden Score overtime in the final against Amandine Buchard of France, eventually pinning her down on her back and holding on for the win.

"This was a dream for us," Uta told reporters, when asked about achieving simultaneous golds with her brother. "It makes me believe dream comes true as long as I try to achieve it."

Uta and Hifumi hugged and congratulated each other after the post-match ceremony, she said, adding that her brother always goes ahead of her to lead the way.

"I was touched by how they encouraged each other," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Twitter in congratulating the Abes.

In the semi-final, Uta threw Odette Giuffrida of Italy, also in overtime, to clinch a waza-ari victory.

In the round of 16 against Brazil's Larissa Pimenta, Uta went for a pin to score an ippon victory, and in the quarter-final a waza-ari was enough to beat Britain's Chelsie Giles.

The bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Britain.

In the men's final, Hifumi Abe, 23, defeated Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili to take gold. Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil.

"I didn't feel any pressure but rather it made me crave for it," Hifumi told reporters, when asked how Uta's gold medal affected his performance in the final. "Today is the best day of my life."

He had thrown Brazil's Daniel Cargnin to win by ippon - judo's equivalent of a knockout - in the semi-final.

Earlier, he made his way through the elimination round of 16 in the 66kg category in a tight bout with Kilian Le Blouch, throwing the French athlete to the tatami mat to score an ippon victory in sudden death overtime.

In the quarter-final, he saw off Baskhuu Yondonperenlei of Mongolia with a waza-ari.

Defending Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi lost by waza-ari in overtime to Reka Pupp of Hungary in the women's 52kg elimination round of 32. Now 30, Kelmendi became Kosovo's first Olympic gold medallist in Rio in 2016. 

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid shots

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid jabs

The Bangladeshi-American making it big in the US restaurant industry

Saga of a successful Bangladeshi-American techpreneur

Bangladesh 7th largest mango producer in the world

BD 7th largest global mango producer

BGMEA: Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety, sustainability

'Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety'

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

ACC: PK Halder, associates swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

PK Halder swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread in urban water

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread

Covid-19: July 2021 proving to be deadliest month in Bangladesh

July proving to be deadliest month of Covid in BD

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
0
Facebook 0
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail