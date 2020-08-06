  • Friday, Aug 07, 2020
  • Last Update : 12:13 am
Youth Cricket League to be named after Sheikh Kamal

Tribune Report
  • Published at 11:03 pm August 6th, 2020
Sheikh Kamal
File photo of Sheikh Kamal Collected

The Youth Cricket League is an annual four-team U-19 competition organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board Game Development consisting a four-day and a one-day match in each round

In recognition of the contribution of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal to sports and cricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to name the Youth Cricket League as “Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Youth Cricket League” from the next edition onwards.

“In remembrance of the late Kamal bhai and honoring his brilliant contribution towards the development of sports arena in our country, we have decided to name the Youth Cricket League as Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal Youth Cricket League,” said BCB president Nazmul Hasan.

“BCB will create four zonal teams from the whole country and arrange the tournament every year to find new talented cricketers for the U-19 team.  

“In the last four years, we have concentrated on finding new players and preparing them for bigger stages. Cricket has become the main sport over the years in Bangladesh, and the youth have a lot of encouragement to become a cricketer. Hopefully with this step, we can get good players who will make the pipeline of new players even stronger in the coming years,” the BCB boss concluded.   

The Youth Cricket League is an annual four-team U-19 competition organised by BCB Game Development consisting a four-day and a one-day match in each round.


