Tigers practice under lights with pink ball at Indore

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz bats in the nets in Indore on Monday; November 18, 2019 BCB

Miraz believes the pink ball may assist spinners, as well as the pacers

The Bangladesh cricket team practiced under lights with the pink ball at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, in preparation for the second and final match of the Test series against hosts India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Tigers had a full team training session in the afternoon, with slip catching drills and net sessions with the pink ball. It was supposed to be the fifth day of the Indore Test, but the match ended in three days and the Bangladesh team stayed in Indore for the last two days before flying to Kolkata for the next game.

The Kolkata match will be a new experience for both the teams, as neither India nor Bangladesh have played a day-night Test so far. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz said the whole team is thrilled to play the day-night Test at the historic Eden Gardens.

“Everyone is positive and excited about playing the first day-night Test match with the pink ball. It will be a whole new experience for us. We are not tensed, but thrilled,” Miraz said after Monday’s training session.

Generally, the ball swings more in the night session under the lights, and this has been a major topic of discussion ahead of the match at Kolkata. Miraz said the pink ball is swinging a bit in the nets, but he believes spinner will also have a significant role in the match alongside the pacers.

“When I batted in the nets, the ball was moving a bit. I think the ball is heavier than the normal ball and it goes faster when it hits the bat. I think the pink ball will have more swing and it will cut inside more,” Miraz said.

“I think spinners will get some bounce and turn, and maybe their ball will skid a bit. I have bowled in the nets with the pink ball and I feel that there is some bounce, so it may help the spinners as well,” he added.

Bangladesh are without their two most senior players in the series, as Shakib al Hasan has been banned and Tamim Iqbal is not playing due to personal reasons. The Indore Test finished within three days, as Bangladesh struggled against a very strong Indian Test side that are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test rankings.

Miraz, who has played 21 Test matches for Bangladesh so far, admitted that relatively less experienced players need to step up to put up a team performance in the upcoming match and produce a positive result. Miraz scored 0 and 38 in the two innings in the Indore Test, and picked up one wicket as Bangladesh lost by an innings and 130 runs.

“I have played with the team for almost three years and I cannot consider myself as a junior player now. I am trying to improve my performance. I believe I should have performed better. Senior players are performing well. If we, relatively junior players, can perform along with the senior players then we can achieve more positive results. If we look at the matches we have won so far, you will see the junior players also gave handy contributions. Players like myself or Mustafiz [Rahman] or [Mohammad]Mithun Bhai or even Shadman[Islam] have to play important roles in the team. If we can play our role properly in the match, then definitely it will be good for the team,” Miraz concluded.

The Bangladesh team will fly to Kolkata on Wednesday and they will take part two more practice sessions there, ahead of the second match which will commence from Friday.



