Coke Studio’s Moha Jadu fuses Bengali spirit with Persian passion

Bangladeshi music icon Habib Wahid has made his Coke Studio Bangla debut with Moha Jadu, a soulful duet alongside Tajik singer-composer Mehrnigor Rustam.

Released Thursday night on the platform’s YouTube channel, the track blends Bengali mysticism with Persian poetry, celebrating love’s invisible pull.

Written by poet Khwaja Mia, a disciple of Durbin Shah, Moha Jadu is the sixth release of Season 3. The song also marks Mehrnigor’s first appearance in Bangladesh.

Born in 1994, Mehrnigor is one of Tajikistan’s most popular artists, known for hits like Gul and Anar Anar.

She has nearly 1.5 million Instagram followers and a decade-long career rooted in a culturally rich upbringing.