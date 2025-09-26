Friday, September 26, 2025

Coke Studio’s Moha Jadu fuses Bengali spirit with Persian passion

  • The song is a duet with Tajik star Mehrnigor Rustam
  • Lyrics were written by poet Khwaja Mia, Durbin Shah’s disciple
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 07:30 PM

Bangladeshi music icon Habib Wahid has made his Coke Studio Bangla debut with Moha Jadu, a soulful duet alongside Tajik singer-composer Mehrnigor Rustam.

Released Thursday night on the platform’s YouTube channel, the track blends Bengali mysticism with Persian poetry, celebrating love’s invisible pull. 

Written by poet Khwaja Mia, a disciple of Durbin Shah, Moha Jadu is the sixth release of Season 3. The song also marks Mehrnigor’s first appearance in Bangladesh. 

Born in 1994, Mehrnigor is one of Tajikistan’s most popular artists, known for hits like Gul and Anar Anar.

She has nearly 1.5 million Instagram followers and a decade-long career rooted in a culturally rich upbringing. 

Topics:

MusicSongsCoke Studio Bangla
