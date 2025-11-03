Jamiat plans Islamic alliance minus Jamaat, eyes 30 seats

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh is preparing for the upcoming national election with two strategic priorities: forming a broader Islamic alliance, excluding Jamaat-e-Islami, and negotiating seat-sharing arrangements with the BNP.

The party has firmly stated that it will not align under any coalition led or influenced by Jamaat, citing deep-rooted theological and political differences.

In an exclusive interview with Dhaka Tribune, party President Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq shared his perspectives on electoral strategy, alliance politics, and broader political developments, including the July National Charter and the student council victories of Jamaat-affiliated Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Alliance plans

“Our first priority is to build an Islamic alliance where Jamaat has no place,” Faruq said.

“If they’re involved, we will step away. In parallel, we’re open to negotiating seat-sharing with the BNP. If that too fails, we will contest independently in constituencies where we have strong candidates.”

He reiterated longstanding theological objections, saying: “Mainstream Islamic scholars across the subcontinent have always viewed Jamaat’s aqeedah as deviant. We have irreconcilable differences.”

Criticism of Islamic Andolan Bangladesh

When asked about Islamic Andolan Bangladesh’s perceived attempts to forge an alliance with Jamaat, Faruq responded skeptically.

“They’ve been indecisive for 15 months. Though they claim to be Deobandi, we don’t consider them part of that tradition. Their politics have always been opportunistic, sometimes aligning with the Awami League for convenience.”

Citing the party’s record, he added: “They weren’t involved with Hefazat, and in the Barisal city polls, their Naib Ameer withdrew after facing violence. An alliance with Jamaat wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

No doubt about the polls

Faruq said he sees no uncertainty surrounding the February election or the implementation of the July Charter.

“A few months ago, there was concern. Now, all parties are preparing for polls. I’m actively campaigning in my own constituency. The longer the election is delayed, the deeper the leadership vacuum will grow.”