Saiful Haque: July Charter deviations risk legal turmoil ahead of polls

The interim government’s attempt to implement the July Charter through the recommendations of the Consensus Commission could lead to legal and constitutional complications, warns Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party.

In an interview with Dhaka Tribune, Haque, whose party has long advocated for democratic reform and pro-people economic policies, criticized deviations from the agreed political roadmap and questioned the interim government’s authority to act on matters of constitutional reform.

He also weighed in on the upcoming national election, party alliances, and the dangers of banning political rivals.

Dhaka Tribune: Can the Consensus Commission’s proposals to implement the July Charter create future complications?

Saiful Haque: Yes, I believe they could. First, the proposals submitted by the Consensus Commission don’t accurately reflect what we agreed upon. Second, the current government lacks the constitutional authority to enforce such directives. It was formed under the existing Constitution and has no mandate to issue orders on constitutional matters. That’s Parliament’s domain. So, this raises serious legal and constitutional questions.

For example, I had proposed a referendum on election day itself. But the commission has now proposed it before the polls, which changes the entire context. These moves effectively suspend constitutional processes and could set a dangerous precedent.

BNP secretary general has called the Consensus Commission’s proposals divisive. Do you agree?

Saiful Haque: I wouldn’t label them divisive outright, but they certainly reflect a lack of consensus. The version of the July Charter that was circulated doesn’t match the one we originally signed. Key concepts were added without agreement - like referring to Parliament as a Constituent Assembly. That term wasn’t agreed upon and has serious implications.

So yes, this could spark new complications and reopen unresolved debates.

Do you think this will affect the upcoming national elections in February?

Saiful Haque: If the interim government decides to act on these recommendations without consulting all stakeholders, yes, it could cast a shadow over the election. This is still just a set of recommendations, but if the government proceeds unilaterally, it risks undermining trust. Only through transparent, inclusive dialogue can that danger be avoided.

If the government manages to conduct free and fair elections in February and steps aside afterward, I believe people would give them credit despite criticisms.

Some political parties are demanding that the Jatiya Party be banned. What is your position?

Saiful Haque: We are against banning any political party. In today’s world, banning parties doesn’t solve problems - it often backfires. If individuals break the law, they should face legal consequences. But banning parties for political reasons only deepens crises. It often ends up increasing the popularity of the person or group being banned.

Will your party contest the next election as part of an alliance?

Saiful Haque: We are part of the Democracy Platform and have long fought for reform side by side. While we have that political alliance, the likelihood of a formal electoral alliance is low.

We are considering seat-based arrangements, but no final decision has been made yet.