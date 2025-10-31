Partha: Time to end abuse of constitution and honor July Charter

With Bangladesh headed toward its next general election, scheduled for February 2024, political parties are bracing for a high-stakes contest that many see as a turning point for democratic accountability.

In an exclusive interview with Dhaka Tribune, Andaleeve Rahman Partha, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), discusses electoral reforms, alliance talks with BNP, the interim government debate, and why he believes the coming polls will be unlike any in recent memory.

Dhaka Tribune: The next election is scheduled for February. What are your expectations? Do you think it will be held on time?

Partha: This election is crucial. After 17 years, Bangladesh is on the brink of a democratic reset. The aspirations of the people—of every political party—are tied to this election. For the generation of five crore new voters, many of whom haven't seen fair elections under the current regime, this is their moment.

We want a genuinely participatory election. The reforms that have begun must get legal recognition through the next parliament.

The National Consensus Commission has made recommendations based on the July Charter, but some parties remain disappointed. What's your view?

Partha: Every party should embrace the spirit of the July Charter. There’s too much bargaining around it. Yes, the constitution is there—but how much of it do we truly understand or implement?

We interpret it to suit our interests. That needs to change. Instead of weaponizing legal texts, we must prioritize unity and the Charter’s core values.

What is your party’s strategy going into the election?

Partha: We're exploring electoral unity with the BNP. Nothing is final yet, but we're in informal talks, discussing candidate potentials, possible seat-sharing. We’ll sit down soon and formalize things.

This isn’t about individuals; it’s about a collective nationalist force identifying and fielding the strongest candidates.

Some are calling for the interim government to be transformed into a full caretaker model. Others want a smaller, reshuffled cabinet. Where do you stand?

Partha: The interim government should be minimal. It should exist only to hold the election. Anyone clearly aligned with a political party—especially student-affiliated figures—should step away. Holding a credible election requires a government seen as neutral.

Reports suggest BNP has started signaling support to some of its candidates. Will you contest from Dhaka?

Partha: We're a political party, not a collection of individual candidates. We'll decide seat distribution through negotiation—looking at our potential and BNP’s expectations. We’ll announce our positions once everything’s formalized. BNP might have greenlit some names already, but for us, it's still part of an ongoing dialogue.

Specifically, will you contest from Dhaka-17?

Partha: Dhaka-17 is one possibility. So are Demra, Faridpur-1, and others. But I won’t name a seat just yet, that would be unfair to my party and other deserving candidates.

As party chairman, I represent a team. But you’ve previously run from Dhaka-17

Partha: Yes, I’ve contested from Dhaka-17 and Bhola Sadar. I was elected from Bhola. Those seats, along with others, are under consideration.

Given controversies over the last three elections, how different do you expect this one to be?

Partha: As BNP’s acting chairperson has said, this election is both different and difficult. We don’t know how the five crore new voters will vote.

The credibility of the process depends entirely on how the Election Commission and the government behave. If candidates appear too powerful, they tend to abuse that power.

The commission must manage those imbalances. We'll know in the first week of the campaign how seriously the election is being taken.

Do you think the Election Commission is up to the task?

Partha: It’s too early to judge. The real test begins with nominations. That's when tensions rise, big and small party dynamics, political violence, administrative pressure. How the EC and law enforcement handle these challenges will be decisive.

There’s speculation the election could be delayed. Do you see that happening?

Partha: Not at all. I remain hopeful. There’s both national and international commitment to holding the election in early February.

Everything I've seen so far indicates that it will proceed on schedule—Inshallah, it will happen.