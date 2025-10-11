'Turning CU into a modern, student-friendly campus'

After 35 long years, the long-anticipated central student union election (Cucsu) is set to take place at the University of Chittagong. Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has nominated Sajjad Hossain Hridoy as its candidate for the position of vice president (VP). He is campaigning on a pledge to build a modern, safe, and research-oriented campus for students.

Hridoy spoke with Dhaka Tribune’s Tanvir Hasan about his vision and Chhatra Dal’s commitments.

Dhaka Tribune: The Cucsu election is happening after a long gap. As a candidate, how do you see this election?

Sajjad Hossain Hridoy: Chittagong University has always been a center of democratic movements. After 35 years, this election is a historic opportunity for students to regain their lost rights. To me, this election is not just about posts and positions—it marks the beginning of ensuring student rights and participatory democracy on campus.

Your manifesto promises to build a “modern and student-friendly campus.” How do you plan to make that happen?

Hridoy: We want every student to be connected to technology-based learning. From the first year, we will introduce an institutional email system and an online student portal. University libraries and research centers will be modernized, and each dormitory will have a reading room and a newspaper corner. We will also ensure high-speed Wi-Fi across the campus so students can easily access academic resources.

Many students complain about poor food quality and accommodation. What are your plans to address this?

Hridoy: The biggest challenge in student life is quality food and accommodation. We want to ensure that every student gets “a seat and a study table” from the day they are admitted. To improve food quality, we will increase subsidies and conduct regular health inspections in canteens and halls. A monitoring cell will be formed to regularly oversee food and water safety.

What measures do you plan to take regarding campus security and legal assistance?

Hridoy: We want to end the politics of fear on campus. CCTV cameras will be installed in key locations, a dedicated helpline will be launched, and a legal aid cell will be established. We will make sure students receive immediate support if they face sexual harassment or cyberbullying.

Your manifesto includes special commitments to women’s safety and health. How will you implement those?

Hridoy: We believe that true education cannot thrive unless women feel safe and free. We will install sanitary pad vending machines in every dormitory, appoint female medical officers and counselors, and establish a women’s corner in the medical center. In addition, a separate gymnasium and indoor activity space will be set up for female students.

Transport issues have long been a major frustration for students. What are your plans in this regard?

Hridoy: We plan to increase the number of shuttle train carriages, fans, and lights, and introduce air-conditioned coaches. Additionally, we will launch a circular bus service, a transport tracking app, and special bus services for students commuting from outside the campus.

What initiatives will you take to support students’ career development and skill building?

Hridoy: Our goal is for the university to produce not just graduates but skilled and employable individuals. We will organize job fairs, career development seminars, startup funding, and mentorship programs. From the first year, students will have access to language training and computer skills courses.

What is your personal commitment to the students?

Hridoy: I want every student to proudly say that this university is a place of their dreams and dignity. I will do everything possible to fulfill our pledge- “Students’ rights, Chhatra Dal’s commitment.”