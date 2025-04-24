Akhtar: NCP for national polls after trial, reforms and Constituent Assembly elections

Why would people see NCP differently from other parties?

The NCP emerged from the expectations of the people following the July uprising.. There are various types of political parties in Bangladesh. We have started a positive political trend by coming out of the right-wing or left-wing trend. We have promised to do policy-based politics instead of keeping Bangladeshi politics bound by extortion and tender manipulation like many other parties. The NCP is working to establish the political and civil rights of the people of Bangladesh. Because of all these characteristics, people will see us differently.

Do you have any plans to include experienced people in your party?

There has been an awakening of youth in the NCP, which is not seen in any other party. However, it would be wrong to call it only a party of young people. We have started activities to connect people from different classes and professions across the country to our party. We are working to include senior citizens in the district committees. We will form an advisory council soon, where senior citizens will have predominance. Senior citizens will also be present in our future expanded committee. The NCP will strengthen its activities in the future with everyone.

What is the reason behind so many workers and supporters being in various NCP programs?

Since the NCP's debut, a spontaneous participation of people has been observed. The NCP is at the center of people's interest and discussion. We see that people have a positive perception about us. However, we admit that at present, our party's popularity is mainly limited to the youth of the cities. We are working to deal with this situation, and we hope to be able to expand our activities across the country very soon.

How is your party working to complete the registration process set by the Election Commission?

There is a mandatory condition of establishing 22 district and 100 upazila committees and offices for registration. We have formed regional committees with the aim of expanding our organization across the country. Those who have been given this responsibility are working very effectively. We will apply for registration very soon after fulfilling all the necessary conditions.

What is your assessment of the current law and order situation in Bangladesh?

After August 5, the law and order situation in Bangladesh was in a very fragile state. There has been some improvement now. We can see that the police force is able to control the mobs. Where there is chaos, the police administration is taking immediate action. Many are also being arrested. However, we can see that many people who were beneficiaries of the previous government still remain within the police. We demand that the police must be reformed as soon as possible. The government must take effective steps to establish the police as servants of the people, not a force of the ruler.

The BNP has been claiming that anarchy may arise in the country if elections are not held by December. What is the NCP's position on this issue?

We think that the idea that anarchy will arise if elections are not held by December is not correct. Currently, the overall situation in the country is somewhat under control. If the political parties are tolerant, the government will be able to complete the trials and reforms very soon and move towards an election. We do not see any danger of the country being pushed towards an unstable situation.

When exactly does the NCP want general elections?

We have some demands before the interim government - such as the trial for the July massacre, reforms and elections to the Constituent Assembly. We want elections only after these demands are met.