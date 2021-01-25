  • Monday, Jan 25, 2021
  • Last Update : 03:56 pm
logo
Search
Home
বাংলা
logo
Search
https://media-eng.dhakatribune.com/extra/wateraids-mobile.jpeg

Report: Lung cancer on the rise in Bangladesh

UNB
  • Published at 12:31 pm January 25th, 2021
Lung-Cancer_bigstock
Representational photo Bigstock

Experts attribute the rising cancer cases to an increase in the number of smokers and air pollution levels in Bangladesh

A new study suggests that cases of lung cancer have been on the rise in Bangladesh, with the number of smokers and air pollution levels rising.

According to the latest Hospital Cancer Registry Study, there is a reportedly near 200% rise in the country's lung cancer burden in just three years.

The report also claimed that from January 2015 to December 2017, a total of 76,543 new patients attended the outpatient department of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH).

Of them, 35,369 patients were confirmed or had provisional diagnosis of cancer to be included in the final analysis.

A total of 5,887 people with lung cancer were admitted to the hospital in these three years.

The figure was 1983 in 2014, as per the report, indicating a nearly 200% rise in cases in just three years.

“Lung was the leading site of cancers in men followed by breast cancer in women -- 24.7% men were admitted with lung cancer and 5.2% women.”

“Besides, 4,998 breast, 2,719 cervix, 1,582 oesophagus, 1,366 stomach, 1,224 liver, 1,177 lymphoma, 1,054 rectum, 884 cheek/oral mucosa and 485 gallbladder cancer patients received treatment from 2015 to 2017 at the NICRH,” the report stated.

“77.2% of patients did not receive any kind of cancer treatment before attending NICRH,” it added.

On the other hand, the data of the 2014 cancer registry report showed that lung was the main site of cancers in both sexes. Some 27.4% women died from breast cancer in Bangladesh, while 17.9% from uterus cancer in 2014.

Experts attribute the rising cancer cases to an increase in the number of smokers and air pollution levels in Bangladesh.

Dr Md Habibullah Talukder, head of Cancer Epidemiology Department at NICRH, said: “Smoke from factories and exhaust from vehicles are the two leading causes of cancer in Bangladesh. Immediate steps are needed to reduce pollution."

"One-third of cancer patients in Bangladesh are admitted to hospital. We don't know about the rest of the patients. The government must take initiatives to protect people from the disease and improve treatment facilities. If a cancer is identified at the first stage, then patients will recover fast. So, awareness among people is also needed," he added.

According to Dr Habibullah, around 156,000 patients die from cancer in Bangladesh every year.

"Every country should have a national cancer control strategy and plan of action to reduce mortality and morbidity from cancer effectively. We are still lacking these essential strategies," he said, urging the government to allocate a proper budget for the same.

Another cancer specialist at the hospital, Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, blamed food adulteration, environmental pollution and genetic condition too for the rise in cancer cases

"There are nearly 150,000 to 200,000 cancer patients in Bangladesh, and 200,000 cases are added to the tally every year. Around 50% of cancer patients go abroad for treatment for lack of healthcare here," he said.

Prof Dr Sabera Khatun, former chair of Gynae-Oncology Department of BSMMU, also voiced concern over the increase in the number of cancer patients in Bangladesh.

"The government should create a proper database of cancer patients immediately."

Prof Dr Sabera, also the chairman of Community Oncology Center Trust, said that 99% uterus cancer patients can be cured through administration of vaccines in their teenage years.

"But it is not done in Bangladesh. Women should also be made aware of uterus and breast cancers," she said.

"Some 5,69,847 women are diagnosed with uterus cancer every year worldwide and over 300,000 succumb to the disease. In Bangladesh, some 8,068 women are diagnosed with this disease while 5,214 die from it every year, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer," she added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque recently said that the government has taken a plan to build a 15-storey cancer hospital in each of the eight divisions by 2022.

"Adequate facilities for the treatment of cancer, kidney and heart diseases will be provided in these hospitals. At least 300 beds will be in each department. Bangladeshis won't need to go abroad for treatment," he said.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

Study finds carcinogenic chemicals in Dhaka’s water supply

Study finds carcinogenic chemicals in Dhaka’s water supply

OP-ED: Will we ever be immune to Covid-19?

OP-ED: Will we ever be immune to Covid-19?

OP-ED: Giving your brain a reboot

OP-ED: Giving your brain a reboot

ED: Ensuring a foolproof vaccination plan

ED: Ensuring a foolproof vaccination plan

Abdul Kader laid to eternal rest

Abdul Kader laid to eternal rest

Actor Abdul Kader diagnosed with stage IV cancer, in critical condition

Actor Abdul Kader diagnosed with stage IV cancer, in critical condition

Worth Reading

Chapainawabganj freed on this day

Chapainawabganj freed on this day

IPRS promises booming fish production in Chapainawabganj

IPRS promises booming fish production in Chapainawabganj

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

58
Facebook 57
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail