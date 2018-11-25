PM: Cooperatives can help end curse of poverty

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Focus Bangla

She emphasized the importance of training youths to be good human resources

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for strengthening the cooperatives movement in Bangladesh—saying that cooperatives can play a big role in the country's development.

"If the cooperatives’ movement can be carried out properly, then the country will develop faster... I believe that," she said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the statement while addressing a function marking the 47th National Cooperative Day, and awarding the National Cooperative Award 2016 and 2017, at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

She also emphasized the importance of training youths to be good human resources—to potentially end unemployment in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina: “A cooperative is a philosophy. It is a tested strategy for socio-economic development.

“In the cooperative-based development process, discrimination decreases because it ensures balanced and sustainable development."

The prime minister said: "Cooperatives were the tool to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation to build ”Sonar Bangla.” He wanted to expand cooperative-based production and distribution management in all sectors, including agriculture and land management, industrial initiatives, and agricultural credit."

She said Bangabandhu had incorporated the cooperatives as the second sector of ownership in Article 13 of the Constitution; and he initiated agricultural, fisheries, and weavers' cooperatives as well as industrial cooperative societies for the poor people of their respective classes for their socio-economic development.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib founded the Milk Vita—a national-level leading cooperative of Bangladesh," she said. government has been working to improve the socio-economic condition of the people of Bangladesh, upholding the dream and ideology of Bangabandhu.

She said: "In our development process, we are giving the utmost importance to rural development and cooperatives."

She also laid emphasis on the expanding the cooperatives movement to optimize land use in food production.

The prime minister said the government will fully cooperate with the private sector to develop livestock and produce milk.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Moshiur Rahman Ranga attended the function as special guests.

National Cooperative Day is being observed in Bangladesh with the theme “Let's build a cooperative-based society, ensure sustainable development.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina awarded the National Cooperatives Award - 2016 and 2017– to the recipients for their contributions to the cooperatives sector.