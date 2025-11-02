Remittances in October reach $2.56bn

Expatriates sent $2.56 billion in remittances to the country in October, which is 7% more than the same month of the previous year.

This information was revealed from the latest data of Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

In October last year, expatriates sent $2.4 billion.

In the first four months of the current FY26 (July-October), expatriates sent a total of $10.14 billion to the country, which is about $1.24 billion more than the $8.9 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Bankers said that the country's dollar market is currently in a stable state.

As the influence of hundi in the open market has decreased, expatriates are comfortable sending remittances through banking channels. As the rate received in the banking channel is currently close to the dollar price in the open market, expatriates are using banking channels more, they added.

A bank official said: "Since the interim government took office, the flow of remittances through banking channels has increased in the country. An average of about $2.5 billion in remittances has been coming in every month for the past year."