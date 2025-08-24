Southeast Bank holds training for SME entrepreneurs

Southeast Bank PLC., in partnership with Bangladesh Bank, has launched a month-long Entrepreneurship Development Program for SME entrepreneurs under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), a project of Ministry of Finance.

The inaugural ceremony of the training program was held on Sunday at the bank’s Training Institute and presided over by Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC.

Chief Guest of the ceremony was Md Nazrul Islam, program director & additional director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank and special guest was Mohammad Wasim, Deputy Program Director & Joint Director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank.

Other senior officials of Southeast Bank were also present at the ceremony.

The first batch of 25 (twenty-five) SME entrepreneurs will receive hands-on training on various subjects including business management, financial planning, digital marketing, loan proposal preparation, etc. at Southeast Bank's Training Institute in Motijheel, Dhaka.

Executives from renowned business organizations and renowned trainers will be associated with Southeast Bank to implement this month-long training program.