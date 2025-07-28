Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on forex, int’l trade management

A 3-day training workshop titled 'Foreign Exchange & International Trade Management' at Al-Arafah Islami Bank has begun at the bank's training institute.

Managing Director (CC) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the Workshop as the chief guest on July 22.

Khan said: "International trade and foreign exchange transactions are a very important and challenging area of the banking sector. Therefore, developing a skilled, trained and ethical workforce is one of the priorities of our bank. Therefore, the bank's training programs are being conducted regularly with the aim of creating skilled workforce and practicing modern Islamic banking."

He further remarked: "Such training is very important to enhance the skills and professional knowledge of officers in line with modern banking needs. Through practical application of the knowledge acquired through training in the branch's operations, customer service will be further improved and it will be possible to ensure international standard services by following the principles of Islamic Banking."

The training workshop was presided over by the Principal of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Md Abdur Rahim Duary.

SVP Touhid Siddique was also present at the workshop. A total of 63 officer trainees from various branches participated in the workshop.