NCC Bank celebrates recognition as a top sustainable bank

NCC Bank has proudly been recognized as a “Top Sustainable Bank” for the year 2024 by the Bangladesh Bank.

To commemorate this prestigious achievement, a ceremony was held at the bank's head office, where managing director M Shamsul Arefin, along with other senior executives, celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.

Among others present were additional managing director M Khurshed Alam, deputy managing directors Md Mahbub Alam, Md Zakir Anam, Md Monirul Alam & Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, and head of sustainable & women's banking Nighat Mumtaz, along with heads of all departments from the head office.

NCC Bank has secured a position among the top 10 sustainable banks in Bangladesh for its significant contributions to sustainable financial practices in 2024, as acknowledged by Bangladesh Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director M Shamsul Arefin congratulated all officers and employees for their contribution to this success.

He stated that the recognition was the result of NCC Bank’s continuous commitment to sustainable banking practices in line with the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Arefin highlighted the bank’s achievements in five key areas of sustainability assessed by the central bank: sustainable financing, corporate social responsibility (CSR), green project refinancing, sustainable core banking indicators, and banking service coverage.

In 2024, NCC Bank achieved impressive growth in several areas: 16% growth in deposits, 5% growth in loan disbursement, 497% growth in sustainable finance, 272% increase in green finance and 11% growth in SME lending, he added.

Additionally, under its CSR efforts, NCC Bank supported over 15,000 marginal farmers with agricultural inputs.

Initiatives like “NCC Islamic Banking” for Shariah-compliant services and “NCC Parama” for women’s empowerment received strong customer response.

The bank’s digital transformation through the “NCC Always” smart app has also enhanced customer convenience and service accessibility.

Arefin reaffirmed NCC Bank’s dedication to strengthening sustainable finance, promoting risk-free investments, and maintaining excellence across all core banking indicators in the years ahead.