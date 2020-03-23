  • Monday, Mar 23, 2020
  • Last Update : 06:39 pm
Coronavirus: Bangladesh Bank allows $0.5m advance payment

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 03:30 pm March 23rd, 2020
Bangladesh Bank (BB) logo
Advance payment meant to import coronavirus related medical goods

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a decision to allow advance payment up to $500,000 or equivalent other foreign currency in importing of coronavirus related lifesaving drugs, medical kits or equipment and other essential medical items.

“To facilitate urgent medical imports required for containment of Covid-19, it has now been decided that Authorized Dealers (ADs) may effect, without repayment guarantee, advance payment up to $500,000 or equivalent other foreign currency for import of coronavirus related lifesaving drugs, medical kits or equipment and other essential medical items,” said a BB circular issued on Monday, reports BSS.

All other relevant instructions in this context will remain unchanged, the circular added.

