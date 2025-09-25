Private sector credit growth hits new low of 6.49%

Private sector credit growth hit a new low of 6.49% as of June 2025, signalling deep slowdown in business investment and stoking concerns about Bangladesh's long-term economic momentum.

General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission showed the situation in its September report titled “Economic Update and Outlook” released Wednesday.

Quoting data from Bangladesh Bank, the report highlighted that the domestic credit growth decelerated to 7.97% at the end of June, down from 9.8% a year earlier.

The slowdown is particularly pronounced in the private sector, reflecting weak investment demand, high lending rates, political and economic uncertainty, and cautious bank lending.

By a contrast, public-sector credits surged to 13.09%, from 9.66% a year earlier, driven largely by government borrowings to finance its fiscal deficits, reads the report.

Heavy public-sector reliance on bank loans is effectively "crowding out" private investment, leaving businesses with limited access to funds, the GED report stated.

Deposit growth in the banking system also moderated, standing at 7.77% at the end of June, down from 9.25% a year earlier.

While remittance inflows and improved public confidence temporarily boosted deposits in March, this momentum did not carry into July and August, the report noted.

High inflation, reduced liquidity, and a preference for time deposits have contributed to the subdued growth in savings, limiting funds available for lending, it stated further.

Revenue mobilization was another weak spot as the report highlighted. The government collected Tk27,162 crore in August against a target of Tk30,889 crore, leaving a shortfall of Tk3,727 crore.

While year-on-year revenue rose 17.63%, the gap underscored ongoing fiscal challenges and reliance on bank borrowing, which, in turn, contributes to the crowding-out effect on the private credit market.