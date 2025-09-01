Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Expert care for your Toyota — every time

Customers in Dhaka can visit T-Center at Continental Works Ltd., located at 322 Saudi Masjid Road, Jagonnathpur (Apollo Hospital Exit Road), Bhatara, Baridhara

Update : 01 Sep 2025, 06:58 PM

Toyota Bangladesh is providing expert service for all Toyota vehicles through its authorized workshops, also known as Toyota T-Centers.

Whether you need regular maintenance or complex repairs, you can count on professional care and genuine Toyota parts. 

Customers in Dhaka can visit T-Center at Continental Works Ltd., located at 322 Saudi Masjid Road, Jagonnathpur (Apollo Hospital Exit Road), Bhatara, Baridhara, Dhaka. 

Customers in Chittagong can visit Carboy Pvt. Ltd., located at S K Mujib Road, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram. 

Come in with confidence — and drive out with peace of mind.For more information or to book a service, you can contact the call center at +880 9666 708000 available Sunday to Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM).

For updates and more details, visit: www.toyota-bd.com www.facebook.com/ToyotaBangladesh

Read More

MCCI, Policy Exchange Bangladesh hold Investment Climate Roundtable

Bangladesh receives 2.42b remittances August

Rehman Sobhan: Which reforms will be implemented, and which are even practical?

In the age of AI, Guardian reinvents insurance with a swipe

Daraz Seller Summit 2025 marks new 'Happy Selling' era for Bangladeshi SMEs

Experts chart path for competitive logistics ecosystem

Latest News

NBR suspends assistant tax commissioner over bribery allegation

MCCI, Policy Exchange Bangladesh hold Investment Climate Roundtable

Hamas rejects reported plan for US takeover of Gaza

Bangladesh receives 2.42b remittances August

Reform commissions voice alarm over 'govt inaction'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x