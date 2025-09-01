Expert care for your Toyota — every time

Toyota Bangladesh is providing expert service for all Toyota vehicles through its authorized workshops, also known as Toyota T-Centers.

Whether you need regular maintenance or complex repairs, you can count on professional care and genuine Toyota parts.

Customers in Dhaka can visit T-Center at Continental Works Ltd., located at 322 Saudi Masjid Road, Jagonnathpur (Apollo Hospital Exit Road), Bhatara, Baridhara, Dhaka.

Customers in Chittagong can visit Carboy Pvt. Ltd., located at S K Mujib Road, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

Come in with confidence — and drive out with peace of mind.For more information or to book a service, you can contact the call center at +880 9666 708000 available Sunday to Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM).

For updates and more details, visit: www.toyota-bd.com www.facebook.com/ToyotaBangladesh