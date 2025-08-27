Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Bangladesh Bank moves to privatize Nagad, invites investors

A notice inviting investment will be published very soon, says BB Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur

Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur speaks at the “Cashless Bangladesh Summit 2025” at a hotel in Dhaka, announcing plans to bring in new investors to privatize mobile financial service provider Nagad on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 06:52 PM

Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur has announced plans to bring in new investors as part of the process to privatize mobile financial service (MFS) provider Nagad, saying a notice inviting investment will be published soon.

He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest at the “Cashless Bangladesh Summit 2025,” held at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The summit, jointly organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and Mastercard, focused on “the intersection of finance and technology.”

“The postal department does not have the capacity to operate Nagad. We want technology companies to step forward and invest. We expect to have new investors within the next three to four months,” Dr Mansur said.

On the rising costs of cash usage, he noted, “Every year, the cost of printing currency notes increases by about 10%, or nearly Tk2,000 crore. If costs continue to rise at this rate, the implementation of a digital economy will be challenged.”

The summit brought together bank officials, fintech representatives, and policymakers to discuss the prospects, challenges, and way forward for building a cashless economy.

ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury attended as a special guest, while Dr Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized that Bangladesh could learn from the digital transformation experiences of China, India, and Sweden, and urged the government and regulators to create opportunities in wholesale and corporate payments, encourage innovation, and strengthen digital transactions through infrastructure investment.

Topics:

Bangladesh Bank (BB)NagadAhsan H Mansur
