JMI LPG celebrates SAP Go-Live program

Entities doing business in the LPG sector under the JMI Group have announced the go-live of their SAP ERP software.

JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq attending the ceremony as the chief guest and officially announced the SAP Go-Live program On Wednesday at the conference room of JMI Group headquarter in Dhaka.

SAP implementation is a world-class enterprise resource planning system, which will streamline the daily operations of the company, increase efficiency and lead to sustainable growth.

As a result of the introduction of SAP, seamless coordination between departments, real-time data analysis, streamlined procurement and inventory management, and improved customer relationship management have been introduced at the LPG-segment entities under the JMI Group.

Chief Financial Officer of JMI Group Md Zahangir Alam served as the project director for the implementation of the SAP ERP system in LPG sector entities.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the SAP Go-Live event, Md Abdur Razzaq said: “Entities under the JMI Group in the LPG sector have achieved significant success by implementing SAP ERP and demonstrated their commitment to innovation and digital transformation. This is not just a technological change, it is an investment for our next generation.”

“Almost a decade ago, we had an initiative to implement SAP ERP in JMI Group, but it was not possible due to various adversities. This time, we have successfully implemented SAP in JMI Group’s LPG sector companies. Hopefully, all the entities under the JMI Group will come under this program soon.”

JMI Group Chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan, JMI Group Chief Financial Officer and SAP ERP System Implementation Project Director Md Zahangir Alam, Executive Director of JMI Industrial Gas Ltd. Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled, Project Manager (PwC) Ankit Singh, and Project Manager (JMI LPG) Abu Ahmed Serajur Rahman, along with senior officials of JMI Industrial Gas, LPG, Cylinders and JMI Group were present.

PwC employees also attended the event online.