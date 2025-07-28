MetLife Bangladesh settles 1,396C claims in H1 of 2025

MetLife Bangladesh has settled Tk1,396 crore claims in the first six months (January – June) of 2025.

This amount includes the money customers received as insurance benefits and claims for loss of life and medical needs.

MetLife Bangladesh's chief executive officer Ala Ahmad said: "The most important part of a customer’s insurance journey is receiving their claims. That’s why we focus on making the process faster, simpler, and more transparent. When customers are aware of how their insurer is settling claims, it helps them stay confident and builds stronger trust in both MetLife and the broader insurance sector.”

Of the total claims settled, claims for health and medical expenses were Tk146 crore, death claims amounted to Tk55 crore; and maturity, partial maturity and other benefits were a total of Tk1,195 crore.

MetLife maintains a consistent track record of timely claims settlement.

In the year 2024, MetLife Bangladesh settled the highest claims amount of Tk2,895 crore among all the life insurance companies in Bangladesh.

Customers of MetLife Bangladesh enjoy the best claims receiving experience as they can submit their claims request online and receive claims money within 3–5 working days.

MetLife’s proactive approach and efficient settlement of claims have resulted in customer satisfaction and enhanced trust in the insurance sector.

In Bangladesh, MetLife serves around 1 million individual customers and over 900 corporate clients.