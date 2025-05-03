Brac Uni, BSRM inaugurate BSRM School of Engineering

Brac University and the BSRM Group of Companies inaugurated the BSRM School of Engineering through a ceremony at the Merul Badda campus on April 30 alongside its theme “Shaping Tomorrow: Innovation for Sustainability”, official logo, and website.

This first-of-a-kind collaboration between academia and industry is aimed at redefining engineering education in Bangladesh; to embed innovation, ethics, and societal responsibility at its very core; and to prepare a new generation of engineers who will build a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and humane.

It aligns with the BSRM’s different social responsibility initiatives and Brac University Founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s belief that education must be inclusive, impactful, and deeply connected to human dignity.

Together, it is meant to show the world that Bangladesh, standing tall in the Global South, is the birthplace of architects for an inclusive future—leaders who will reimagine cities, industries, and societies that prioritize human well-being above all else.

The school is already running critical academic initiatives such as funding advanced research, establishing laboratories and providing inspirational scholarships for meritorious and financially insolvent students.

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of the BSRM, believes that businesses—regardless of size—can play a vital role in shaping society and should actively collaborate with the government and other sectors in driving national development.

A testament to this vision is the establishment of the BSRM School of Engineering, which embodies the company’s commitment to nation-building through education.

“Don’t look outside when your country needs you inside. Stay here. Work here. And build here…Your knowledge, your energy, your ideas are needed here. If you build a legacy now, it will serve generations to come,” he told students at the ceremony.

“Today, as we inaugurate the BSRM School of Engineering, we reaffirm that education must be a force for dignity, justice, and opportunity,” added Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Brac University.

“We commit to fostering an environment where curiosity is celebrated, where diversity is cherished, and where every student believes they can be a driver of positive change,” she said.

“I believe that this partnership will ensure that knowledge of the industry is put together in a meaningful way by the academia and shared with the entire world,” said Prof Syed Ferhat Anwar, vice-chancellor of Brac University.

This is what the Brac and Brac University synergy is about and reflects how BSRM not only does business but also focuses on safety for humanity, he said.

A scholarship recipient alongside alumni, faculty members, and students shared their experiences at the launching ceremony.

The event culminated in a cultural program and distribution of prizes of a competition on designing t-shirts marking the school’s launching.

Professor Arshad M Chowdhury, dean of the school, gave the welcome speech while Khairul Basher, director of communications, Brac University, moderated the event.