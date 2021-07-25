  • Sunday, Jul 25, 2021
TCB to sell essentials on streets from Monday

UNB
  • Published at 07:52 pm July 25th, 2021
onion sell-tcb-mehedi
File photo: People swarm a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh truck selling onion at subsidized rate in the capital on November 17, 2019 Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

People can purchase edible soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, lentil at Tk55 per kg and sugar at Tk55 per kg from the trucks

Amid the ongoing strict lockdown, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will continue selling daily essentials at subsidized prices.

The daily essentials will be available on dealer trucks from Monday to August 26 across the country, said a TCB press release.

However, the trucks will not be available on public holidays.

People can purchase edible soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, lentil at Tk55 per kg and sugar at Tk55 per kg, the release also said.

