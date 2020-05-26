  • Tuesday, May 26, 2020
  • Last Update : 03:52 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

HRW: 200 homes burned down in Rakhine State of Myanmar

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 11:48 am May 26th, 2020
Human Rights Watch has identified the geolocation of burned buildings in Let Kar village, Rakhine State. The yellow outline estimates the extent of the damage from fire, based on satellite imagery. Damage analysis by Human Rights Watch; satellite imagery © 2020 Planet Labs
Human Rights Watch has identified the geolocation of burned buildings in Let Kar village, Rakhine State. The yellow outline estimates the extent of the damage from fire, based on satellite imagery Human Rights Watch

It also said the damage analysis of 200 buildings being burned was most likely an underestimate as internal damage to buildings were not visible

US-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for an urgent impartial investigation into the mass destruction of residential properties in a predominantly ethnic village in the Muslim minority Rakhine State of Myanmar, where satellite images showed more than 200 homes being burned down.

In a statement on their website on Tuesday, HRW said satellite imagery showed that about 200 homes and other buildings were destroyed by fire on May 16, 2020, in the predominantly ethnic Rakhine village of Let Kar in the Mrauk-U township of Myanmar’s embattled Rakhine State.

“Since January 2019, fighting between the Myanmar military and the ethnic Rakhine Arakan Army has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and destruction of civilian property. The imagery of Let Kar bears a close resemblance to patterns of fires and widespread arson attacks by the Myanmar military on ethnic Rohingya villages in Rakhine State in 2012, 2016, and 2017,” the statement said.

 “A credible and impartial investigation is urgently needed to find out what happened, punish those responsible, and provide compensation to villagers harmed,” HRW Deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.

The rights group also said satellite imagery recorded on May 16, 2020, at 10:30am showed no signs of damage in Let Kar. But at 2:12 pm, an environmental satellite detected extensive fires burning at the village. 

It also said the damage analysis of 200 buildings being burned was most likely an underestimate as internal damage to buildings were not visible, it added.

“Myanmar’s government should not leave the investigation of this incident to the military, which has repeatedly covered up atrocities and exonerated its troops,” Robertson said. 

“To ensure a credible investigation, the government should request UN assistance.”

“The satellite imagery is consistent with witness accounts regarding the date and time of the fires and the number of buildings affected. Residents in the neighbouring village of Bu Ywat Ma Nyo told the media they saw Myanmar soldiers walk past their village to enter Let Kar around 2 pm on May 16 and leave around 5pm,” the statement said.

“The two villages are nearly one kilometre apart. After the soldiers entered Let Kar, Bu Ywat Ma Nyo residents reported hearing gunfire, saw flames and smoke, and observed two aerial drones, one flying above Let Kar and another flying over Bu Ywat Ma Nyo village.”

The rights group also quoted an aid worker from the town of Mrauk-U that at 2pm on May 16, columns of smoke could be seen coming from the direction of Let Kar, 11 kilometers north. 

“There was no one living there after the fighting last year as [the residents] had fled, but the older people really have nowhere to go now,” he said. 

“They had been sheltering in IDP [internally displaced persons] camps in Tein Myo and Bu Ywat Ma Nyo villages and had at least been able to go home and collect their belongings or check their homes from time to time. Now they don’t have anything – it’s very sad,” the aid worker told the rights group.

A Rakhine State regional member of parliament, Tun Thar Sein, confirmed HRW that a military contingent had been in the area. 

“We will urge the union government for compensation and aid to be provided to the residents of Let Kar,” he said.

On May 17, Myanmar’s military released a statement that its troops had entered Let Kar the previous afternoon while patrolling the area and were attacked by the Arakan Army. It also issued an aerial view image of burning buildings in Let Kar, presumably taken by a drone. 

The military accused the Arakan Army of setting the fires and damaging at least 20 houses before retreating into the mountains.

On May 19, the Arakan Army issued a statement denying the allegations, where their spokesperson, Khine Thuka, urged the media to investigate.

Since August 25, 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas following a military crackdown on the predominantly Muslim minority state Rakhine.

Related News

Myanmar submits report to UN court on Rohingya genocide

Myanmar submits report to UN court on Rohingya genocide

Rohingyas targeted in Malaysia as coronavirus stokes xenophobia

Rohingyas targeted in Malaysia as coronavirus stokes xenophobia

Momen blasts aid agencies for opposing Rohingya relocation plan

Momen blasts aid agencies for opposing Rohingya relocation plan

CGP report: Myanmar response likely insufficient to meet ICJ requirements

CGP report: Myanmar response likely insufficient to meet ICJ requirements

Amphan makes landfall

Amphan makes landfall

'Off-the-charts' Myanmar drug busts reveal fentanyl first

'Off-the-charts' Myanmar drug busts reveal fentanyl first

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

6 RAB officials among 8 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nilphamari

6 RAB officials among 8 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nilphamari

10 people hacked in clash during Eid prayers in Magura, 8 held

10 people hacked in clash during Eid prayers in Magura, 8 held

4 Rohingyas among 25 new Covid-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar

4 Rohingyas among 25 new Covid-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar

Nor’wester destroys 200 houses in Lalmonirhat

Nor’wester destroys 200 houses in Lalmonirhat

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thousands celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday in line with Saudi Arabia

Thousands celebrate Eid alongside Saudi Arabia

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

Cyclone Amphan: Embankments collapsed and houses, fish enclosures under water in Bagerhat

Dams break, lowland flooded in Bagerhat

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
72
71
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail