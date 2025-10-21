Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Amir Khasru calls for full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank to address economic crisis

He said BNP never made political appointments to Bangladesh Bank, other financial institutions

File image of BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 07:34 PM

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, has stressed that full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank is crucial for tackling the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

“Bangladesh Bank should not merely have self-governance; it must be genuinely independent. Without a strong, politically impartial central bank, restoring economic stability is impossible,” he said.

He made the remarks Tuesday while delivering the keynote at a discussion titled “The Imperative of Bangladesh Bank’s Independence” at Hotel Amari in Gulshan, Dhaka, organised by the Policy Research Institute (PRI). The session was chaired by PRI Vice Chairman Dr Sadik Ahmed, with the principal paper presented by the institute’s Chief Economist Dr Ashiqur Rahman.

The discussion was attended by economists, bankers, business leaders, and representatives of the central bank. Most speakers advocated for central bank independence, calling for the abolition of the Financial Institutions Division under the Finance Ministry, transparency in appointing the Governor and Deputy Governors, and an end to dual governance in the banking sector.

Amir Khasru noted that during BNP’s tenure, appointments to Bangladesh Bank and other financial institutions were not politically motivated. “During our period, the Financial Institutions Division was abolished and later reinstated. Political appointments were not made even to the share market regulator, BSEC,” he said.

He highlighted that reforms under the Bank Companies Act of 2003 had benefitted the country in subsequent years and that major financial sector reforms were implemented during the BNP government.

The senior BNP leader said ensuring the central bank’s independence requires autonomy at financial, structural, legal, and administrative levels. “Appointments of the Governor and Deputy Governors must be transparent, and the bank should have independence in policy formulation and personnel management while maintaining accountability,” he added.

Reiterating BNP’s commitment to creating one million new jobs within 18 months if elected, Amir Khasru said employment would increase through investment in productive sectors and IT-driven initiatives, with job-oriented projects being a priority.

He observed that the stock market is nearly inoperative and banks are sustaining themselves by providing long-term loans from short-term deposits. He attributed the economic downturn to money laundering and weak management, emphasising the need for automation to curb corruption and establish good governance, including moving toward a cashless society.

Speakers at the session underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in Bangladesh Bank operations and called for a professional, politically impartial framework for financial sector policymaking.

