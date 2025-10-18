Nahid Islam: Those at signing ceremony are detached from public

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said on Saturday that those who attended the signing ceremony have distanced themselves from the mass uprising and the people.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a press conference held at the NCP’s Bangla Motor office in Dhaka.

“Those who attended yesterday’s signing ceremony and took part in that process have distanced themselves from the spirit of the mass uprising and from the people. We call upon them to return to the people,” he said.

Nahid Islam said that signing the July Charter was “merely a formality” and that without a legal foundation, it would bear no real significance.

“If this charter is not given legal validity, it will become an act of deception and a mockery of the people,” he warned.

Recalling past political experiences, he noted that even after the 1990 mass uprising, the political consensus that was promised was not upheld.

He also said: “Our struggle against fascism is not about trust or distrust between political allies — it is about ensuring that a constitutional change of such importance has a solid legal foundation.”

He stated that both domestic and foreign efforts are underway to prevent amendments to the 1972 Constitution in order to preserve the old authoritarian structure.

Nahid says: “There are vested beneficiaries of that fascist system in many places, and certain political parties have compromised to maintain it. However, due to the pressure from students and the people who took part in the uprising, discussions on reforms, the formation of a commission, and the July Charter have progressed this far.”

The NCP leader emphasized that the party does not wish to see a repetition of 1990.

“Our July uprising was not against Sheikh Hasina or the Awami League alone, but against an entire fascist system. Merely changing political leadership will not solve Bangladesh’s democratic crisis — we must pursue deep structural reforms,” he said. “We will not allow the betrayal that followed the 1990 uprising, when national leaders confined the people’s aspirations to their own interests, to happen again.”

Nahid Islam added that the government has not yet provided any legal foundation for the July Charter.

“Many political parties have expressed concerns, while others remained silent and signed it anyway. We have no objection to their decisions, but the charter must now be given legal basis — otherwise, it will have no meaning. Our appeal to the government, political parties, and the public is clear: Give this charter legal legitimacy,” he said.

He further stated that the July fighters and the families of martyrs were disrespected at Friday’s ceremony, which, he argued, failed to reflect the aspirations of the people.

“When Dr Muhammad Yunus issues an order giving the charter a legal foundation — followed by a referendum, an elected parliament, and a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution — only then will it become legitimate,” he said.

Regarding internal politics, Nahid Islam said: “We are not concerned about who appeared in photos or who did not. After the mass uprising, we entrusted responsibility to Professor Yunus and urged anti-fascist political forces to fulfill their duty.”

Nahid further said: “The students and the people have done theirs. We asked them to lead the nation toward a new democratic Bangladesh through constitutional and economic reforms and a national government. They declined, which compelled us to enter the government and later form a political party. The process of building a new Bangladesh must now move forward through unity and collective effort. We will support any political party or government that works toward this goal — but if none do, we will continue this struggle alone.”

In response to a question, Nahid Islam said that while most parties attended the signing ceremony at the government’s invitation, many had firmly supported the NCP’s reform proposals during the consensus commission’s discussions.

“Even after signing, some have continued to call for legal validation, which shows that our unity remains intact,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that, under the existing constitution, only the president holds the authority to implement the July Charter — but its true legitimacy must stem from the July mass uprising, where the sovereign will of the people was expressed.

“The current president cannot represent the spirit of that uprising, and any constitutional order issued by him would lack political legitimacy. Professor Muhammad Yunus came to Bangladesh at the call of the students and the people, and the aspirations of the uprising were entrusted to him. Therefore, since a constitutional order cannot be issued within the current framework, it must be issued from outside it. The only legitimate source of authority is the July mass uprising — and only Dr Muhammad Yunus, as head of government, can issue it. On that basis, the charter will gain full legal validity,” he said.