Bangladesh Congress applies for ‘Shapla’ electoral symbol

Bangladesh Congress has asked the Election Commission (EC) to allocate the “Shapla” (Water Lily) symbol to the party if it is included in the list of electoral symbols, as it was denied the symbol during its registration six years ago.

Amid the National Citizen Party’s strong demand to have “Shapla” allocated as its electoral symbol, the Bangladesh Congress on Monday placed the demand in a letter submitted before the Election Commission, addressing the chief election commissioner. Necessary documents supporting its claims were also attached to the letter.

“In recent times, several political parties have demanded the Shapla as their electoral symbol. In this context, if the national emblem of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh — the Shapla — is allowed as a party symbol, Bangladesh Congress should be recognized as the first claimant and given priority,” the party said in the letter.

“So, we are appealing to the EC to allocate the Shapla to the Bangladesh Congress, replacing our current Coconut symbol, if Shapla is finally allocated,” it added.

Since its establishment in 2013, Bangladesh Congress has been using the “Shapla” as its party symbol in all documents and then sought to be allocated for the party during its registration application in 2017, but the Election Commission told it that the Shapla is the national emblem that can’t be a party symbol.

Later, when the registration of Bangladesh Congress was granted (in 2019) in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court, the party demanded the “Book” as a symbol, but Bangladesh Congress was forced to accept the “Green Coconut” as a symbol, as it was in the list of symbols, the letter reads.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Congress Md Yarul Islam told UNB that his party had first claimed Shapla in 2017. “If the Shapla is allocated, Bangladesh Congress must be given priority,” he said.

Earlier, on October 2 last, the EC sent a letter to NCP attaching a list of 50 electoral symbols to ask the party to pick one from the list instead of its desired Shapla symbol by October 7.

In response, the NCP mailed a letter to the EC secretary, asking again to allocate Shapla as its symbol. The party also sent several designs of their desired symbol – Shapla, Red Shapla or White Shapla.

On October 9, a three-member NCP delegation, led by its Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, met the CEC to reiterate its call to the Election Commission to allocate Shapla as its electoral symbol.

After the meeting, Partwary even told reporters that NCP will not accept registration from the Election Commission without the Shapla symbol. “We have made it clear that NCP will not receive registration without the Shapla symbol. We will wait for a month,” he said.

The NCP chief coordinator said they believe there is no legal barrier to include Shapla in the list of electoral symbols, adding that there is the hand of an “invisible force” that obstructs the process.

On September 25 last, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin told reporters that Nagorik Oikya, led by Mahmudur Rahman Manna, first applied for the Shapla symbol and then NCP applied for the same symbol.

Manna said they will protest if the EC allocates Shapla to NCP, but they won’t go to the court challenging the EC’s decision.