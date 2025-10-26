Barapukuria Power Plant remains shut for 7 days, load shedding causes suffering

The 525MW coal-based Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant in Parbatipur, Dinajpur, has remained inoperative for seven days, resulting in a complete shutdown of electricity production.

As a consequence, residents of Parbatipur upazila and eight northern districts are enduring frequent power outages and low-voltage issues.

Authorities have informed that the plant’s first unit, which last generated only 50 to 55 megawatts of electricity, may resume operation within a week.

However, it will take more time to bring the other units back into operation.

On Sunday, around 8:30pm, the 125MW first unit of the plant went offline due to a mechanical failure.

Earlier, on October 16 at 8:35am, four turbine governor valve steam sensors of the third unit were damaged, halting the 275MW unit’s production.

The second unit has remained under renovation since November 2020—nearly five years—preventing any power generation from that unit.

According to sources at the thermal power plant, while an approximate date has been set for restarting the first unit, the authorities have yet to confirm when the third unit will resume operation.

The third unit has been inactive for ten days, and the second unit has remained idle for five years without any decision regarding its restoration.

The plant’s manufacturer has reportedly demanded a repair cost exceeding the original installation expenses of the first and second units combined.

Established in 2006 at Hamidpur Union in Parbatipur upazila, the Barapukuria coal-based thermal power plant initially consisted of two units, each with a generation capacity of 125 megawatts.

A third 275MW unit was commissioned in 2017, bringing the total capacity to 525MW.

However, despite the official capacity, the plant has never generated its full output due to recurring mechanical failures that frequently forced one or more units offline.

The latest shutdown occurred when the third unit stopped on October 16 and the first on October 19, bringing total production to a standstill.

Before the shutdown, the first unit produced 50–55MW and the third unit 160–165MW, both contributing to the national grid and stabilizing regional voltage.

Barapukuria's crucial role

Although electricity is supplied from the national grid, the Barapukuria plant plays a crucial role in meeting demand in the northern region.

The simultaneous shutdown of the plant and supply shortages have caused severe disruptions for local residents.

The reduction in electricity supply to Dinajpur has worsened the situation, with about 80,000 consumers under the Parbatipur Palli Bidyut Samiti suffering from frequent outages.

Over the past two weeks, temperatures have risen to 32–33°C, intensifying the impact of the power cuts.

Local residents reported that the outages have become more frequent, especially in rural areas, disrupting power-dependent industries and raising concerns among farmers.

They fear that if the situation persists, irrigation during the upcoming winter vegetable and Boro cultivation seasons will be hindered, leading to higher production costs and increased vegetable prices.

Rice mill owners also expressed concern, saying that if the current power crisis continues, production will be affected, discouraging millers from purchasing paddy and preventing farmers from receiving fair prices.

Shahidur Rahman Patowary Mohan, director of the Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and vice president of the Bangladesh Auto, Major & Husking Mill Owners Association, told Dhaka Tribune: “One unit has remained closed for five years, and the other two operate intermittently. This situation is unacceptable. The power plant was established to support agricultural and socio-economic development in this region. Without steady electricity supply, rice mills and Boro cultivation will be affected. The authorities must urgently restart the recently shut down units as well as the one closed for five years.”

Resident Abdul Malek said: “Electricity goes out at any time—morning, dawn, or midnight—and returns after a long gap. It has become difficult to maintain normal health in this situation.”

Plant sources reported that the now-closed 275MW third unit previously supplied 140–150MW daily to the national grid, requiring about 1,600 tons of coal per day.

The 125MW first unit supplied 40–50MW daily, consuming 700–800 tons of coal.

The second unit, also 125MW, used to generate 60–65MW daily with 800–900 tons of coal before it went offline in 2020 for overhaul work.

Running all three units simultaneously would require around 5,200 tons of coal per day, though this has never been achieved.

The plant depends on coal supplied from the Barapukuria Coal Mine, which currently has a stockpile of about 460,000 tons. Meanwhile, the Northern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) Parbatipur office reported that while electricity demand in Parbatipur town stands at 6–7MW, only 3–4MW are being allocated. Out of approximately 20,000 urban consumers, demand currently exceeds supply by about 4MW.

Chief Engineer of the Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant Abu Bakkar Siddique told Dhaka Tribune: “Efforts are underway to restart the first unit, which will take about a week. The third unit will require more time as several components must be thoroughly tested before operation to prevent machinery damage. We have contacted the Chinese manufacturing company, Harbin International. They will begin repairs once the unit cools down.”

Regarding the second unit that has been out of service since 2020, he added: “No decision has been made yet. The prolonged inactivity has caused further damage, and the manufacturer is now demanding $23 million for repairs—more than the original $22 million cost of constructing both initial units combined.”

Earlier this year, on February 18, power generation at the plant had completely stopped but resumed five days later, on February 22.

On July 21, the third unit shut down again due to a technical fault, followed by the first unit the same evening.

Although the first unit was restarted four hours later, the third remained offline for ten days.

Similar shutdowns and restarts have occurred repeatedly, which the authorities have continued to attribute to mechanical issues, with each repair requiring assistance from the original manufacturer, Harbin International.