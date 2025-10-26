Early hints of winter blanket Kurigram as fog descends in Kartik

The early signs of winter have begun to appear in Kurigram at the very onset of the Bangla month of Kartik. Although around two months remain before the arrival of Poush, the noticeable presence of fog across the district each night signals the early approach of winter.

While the days remain warm under the bright sun, nights are increasingly enveloped by layers of fog, quietly announcing that winter is near.

According to the Kurigram Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Observatory, indications of early winter have been observed in the district since mid-October.

The difference between day and night temperatures has started to narrow. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2°C and the maximum at 32°C.

Over the past week, the district recorded an average minimum temperature of 23°C and a maximum of 33°C.

Local sources across various areas of the district reported that the onset of winter appears to be earlier this year.

Fog now begins to descend after dusk. Dewdrops on leaves, crops, grass, or even on motorcycles and other objects left under the open sky bear signs of the approaching cold.

Mornings are wrapped in dense fog, though the actual feeling of cold is still mild. Residents still rely on electric fans during the night, but markets and roadside shops have already begun displaying winter clothing, preparing to welcome the season.

By late afternoon, seasonal vendors have started setting up makeshift stalls at different city intersections, selling an assortment of winter delicacies, including bhapa pitha and chitoy pitha.

Mukul, a resident of Kurigram town, said: "This year, fog has started to appear earlier than usual. It feels chilly outside at night. Driving becomes difficult because of the dense fog on the roads. Winter has already started in the district, although the temperature remains comparatively mild."

Mizanur, a resident of Rasulpur village on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Ulipur upazila, said: "There’s been quite a bit of fog at night lately. It’s not that cold yet, but it feels like the chill is on its way."

Dr Al-Amin Masud, a pediatric specialist at Kurigram General Hospital, said: "While traveling by road through Rajarhat on Saturday morning, the level of fog made it feel as though the month of Poush had already arrived."

Offering advice for child care during the season, he added: "Days remain warm, but nighttime temperatures are gradually dropping. Parents should take extra precautions to protect children during this period — such as keeping electric fan speeds low at night and avoiding exposure to dust and cold air when taking children outdoors."

Subal Chandra Sarkar, the acting officer of the Rajarhat Meteorological Observatory, said: "Both the maximum and minimum daily temperatures are gradually declining, indicating the onset of winter. By mid-November, the temperature may drop below 20°C, increasing the intensity of the cold."