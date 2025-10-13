Gazipur factory workers protest over nine-point demands

Workers of Synthetic Fibers Ltd in Gazipur staged a protest on Monday morning, pressing a nine-point demand.

The demonstration began around 8:30am in front of the main gate of the factory located in the Konabari BSCIC industrial area of the city.

Protesting workers said they started their protest after the factory authorities failed to take any action despite being informed of their nine-point demand earlier.

Their demands include: payment of monthly salaries within seven to ten working days of the following month; retention of attendance bonuses during medical leave; approval of medical leave only by doctors appointed at the factory’s medical center; availability of all necessary medicines at the medical facility; a minimum night allowance of Tk150; payment of accrued leave in January each year; permission to use basic button phones for workers’ safety; immediate payment of service benefits to those who resign; and assurance that no worker will be terminated without cause. If a worker must be dismissed, they must receive salary for the current month plus three months and thirteen days along with other dues.

Aurangzeb Khan, administrative officer of Synthetic Fibers Ltd, said that salaries for September will be paid by noon on October 16.

“Other demands will be addressed gradually,” he added.

Inspector Morshed Zaman of Gazipur Industrial Police-2 (Konabari Zone) said workers gathered in front of the main gate demanding their nine-point demand.

“Discussions are underway with the factory management to reach a solution,” he said.