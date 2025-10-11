Sylhet Agricultural University female students face monkey menace

Over 1,500 residential female students at Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) are living in fear due to monkeys.

University sources reported that in the past few months, more than a hundred students from two halls have been injured in monkey attacks.

Speaking with students, it was revealed that monkeys raid the Samad Rahman Hall and Suhasini Das Hall, which are surrounded by hills and trees, in search of food.

Around 1,500 students live in these two halls combined. Recently, as monkey mischief increased, the university administration, following directives from the Forest Department, fenced the halls with nets, trimmed nearby tree branches, installed traps, and strengthened security measures.

Despite these efforts, controlling the monkeys has become difficult.

Rokeya Yamin Mohona, a resident student, said: “Because of the monkeys, we are always living in fear. Many of us have final exams coming up, and we are worried about preparing for them. We want this problem to be solved.”

SAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Alimul Islam said that due to obligations under the Wildlife Control Act, the university administration’s various measures have not been able to fully eliminate the problem.

He added that, in addition to strengthening hall security, arrangements are being made for proper treatment and vaccination of injured students, and every effort is being made to ensure overall safety from monkey attacks.

He urged everyone to remain patient and cautious while dealing with the situation and assured students that the administration is committed to providing any necessary security.

Residents of Sylhet reported that hills and jungles near the city, including tea gardens adjacent to Chashni Pir (R) shrine in Kolbakhani, Khadim National Park, and Tilagor Eco Park, were once home to monkeys and various wildlife.

Monkeys could be seen leaping from tree to tree in search of forest fruits. However, urbanization and human negligence have caused these trees and hills to gradually disappear, leading to food shortages in the forest.

Since March 2020, after the coronavirus outbreak, monkeys have spread to areas including Ambarkhana, Electric Supply, Kumarpara, Sobhanighat, Kazitula, Shahi Eidgah, Subidbazar, Bonkalapara, Tilagor Eco Park, and Sylhet Agricultural University.

According to locals, a monkey habitat developed around the shrine of Hazrat Chashni Pir (R), a companion of Hazrat Shahjalal (R).

The hilly area surrounding the shrine had abundant trees and bushes, making it a safe habitat for monkeys.

Visitors to the shrine used to feed the monkeys bananas and other food. Currently, with fewer visitors and the destruction of vegetation, monkeys are suffering from food shortages, leading them to search for food in residential areas, sometimes even biting children and others.

To address the monkey problem and take necessary measures, SAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Alimul Islam met with Chief Forest Conservator Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury at the Forest Bhaban in Agargaon on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Professor Dr Samiul Ahsan Talukdar, director of the SAU Student Advisory and Guidance Office; Md Sanaullah Patowary, conservator of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Area; and Md Mizanur Rahman, director of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit.

During the meeting, the university requested the Forest Department to take immediate steps to protect students from monkey attacks.

The Forest Department assured full cooperation in response to this appeal.