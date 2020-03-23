HC stays Dhaka Tribune journo Ariful's mobile court conviction

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Asks to take Ariful's complain as FIR

The High Court has stayed Dhaka Tribune's Kurigram correspondent Ariful Islam's conviction for six months, given by an illegal mobile court.

Following the HC order the mobile court's conviction will stay till the disposal of the issued rule.

The bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the stay order with rule on Monday after hearing a writ in this regard.

The court also asked the concerned government authorities to take Ariful’s complaint with the Kurigram police station as FIR. The issued rule asked the concerned government offices as to why the procedure of the mobile courts conviction should not be declared illegal and void.

File photo: Dhaka Tribune Journalist Ariful Islam being taken to Kurigram Sadar Hospital after the High Court granted him bail on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 |Dhaka Tribune

Earlier in the day, the High Court asked Ariful Islam to be the petitioner of the writ filed, seeking its order to declare his conviction illegal. The writ petition was filed by Advocate Ishrat Hasan on behalf of online news portal Bangla Tribune's Executive Editor Harun-Ur-Rashid on 15 March.

The court gave the order and scheduled the next hearing at 2pm on Monday. On 16 March , the High Court asked for the submission of all documents related to his conviction and bail by the next hearing scheduled Monday.

On 15 March, the High Court ordered the state to submit before it a copy of the conviction and one-year imprisonment sentence, issued by a mobile court. The bench passed the order after hearing the writ petition and asked the state to respond to five questions over the mobile court's judgment.

On March 14, Ariful, Kurigram district correspondent for Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune, was sent to jail, soon after the mobile court, set up at the Kurigram DC's office, ended the trial proceedings. The mobile court in the dead of night jailed the journalist for a year, after law enforcement members led by magistrates picked him up from his home in Kurigram town.