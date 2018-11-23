BIWTA godown catches fire in Narayanganj

Representational photo Collected

Eight firefighting units are trying to bring the warehouse blaze under control

A fire has broken out in a godown of the Bangladesh Inland Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Khanpur area of Narayanganj.

The fire originated in the southern part of a rented godown around 1pm on Friday, Narayanganj Sadar police station Office-in-Charge Joynal Abedin said, reports UNB.

First-responders – including eight firefighting units from the Hajiganj, Mondolpara, Adamzee fire stations – went to the scene and have been trying to bring the blaze under control.