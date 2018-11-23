  • Friday, Nov 23, 2018
BIWTA godown catches fire in Narayanganj

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 03:13 pm November 23rd, 2018
Fire
Representational photo Collected

Eight firefighting units are trying to bring the warehouse blaze under control

A fire has broken out in a godown of the Bangladesh Inland Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Khanpur area of Narayanganj.

The fire originated in the southern part of a rented godown around 1pm on Friday, Narayanganj Sadar police station Office-in-Charge Joynal Abedin said, reports UNB.

First-responders – including eight firefighting units from the Hajiganj, Mondolpara, Adamzee fire stations – went to the scene and have been trying to bring the blaze under control.

ASK expresses concern over zero progress in Tawki murder case after five years

Narayanganj road crash death toll 10

Shamim Osman: Media responsible for character assassination of MPs

Awami League infighting in Narayanganj leaves one dead

80 BNP-Jamaat activists detained

12 BNP men held in Narayanganj, Narail

Markets in the US, EU: Bangladesh's denim exports see healthy growth, beating China

Registration of 27 political parties at risk

Bangladesh's burgeoning pharmaceutical sector: Ruling local market, stock business, and expanding abroad

A wave of the future

BNP not happy with the dialogue?

Nine fourth generation banks continue to bleed

Ending the culture of impunity

People hope dialogue will pave path to credible polls

Story of a political negotiator

How safe is Meghna's water?

Keeping our heritage alive

Life as a transgender child in Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh toys all over Europe and America

No place to call home

Let's not kill the golden goose

The land that landed Zafrullah in trouble

A problem that won't solve itself

The unusual case of Mainul Hosein

What Ayub Khan left behind

How did Mainul Hosein spend his first night in jail?

Awami League leaders in the dark over election-time Cabinet

On the path towards digitization

A crisis of legitimacy

EC's internal conflict becoming public

Bangladesh fares well in South Asia in ICT adoption

An ambitious unity

55 editors and senior journalists demand apology from Mainul

11th national election: Possible troublemakers under police watch

Skilled and ready

Is the gig economy good for us?

Polls and party system: The rise and fall of Bangladesh's fringe parties

Leaked phone conversation: What did Mahi B Chy and Mahmudur Rahman Manna discuss

What the opposition alliance must offer

Padma threatens to wipe Naria upazila off the map

Sex work: Children lost in the loop

In the Time of the Others

Generation Activist: Young people choose protest over traditional politics

Why was Krittika Tripura murdered?

Lunch

'Most musicians aren't politically conscious because they never ducked flying tear shells in the streets'

Making claims that can't be refused

