Bangladesh launches nationwide typhoid conjugate vaccine campaign

The Government of Bangladesh, with support from Unicef, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and WHO, today officially launched the nationwide Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign, making Bangladesh the eighth country in the world to implement this programme.

The campaign aims to vaccinate approximately 50 million children aged 9 months to under 15 years with a single life-saving dose, protecting them from deadly typhoid fever.

The inaugural session took place at Farid Uddin Siddiqui High School, Azimpur, Dhaka, at 9am on Sunday, where children from Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage studying at the host school were among the first to receive the vaccine.

“The TCV Campaign 2025 marks a new journey to protect our children from typhoid fever. Bangladesh’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) has successfully eradicated polio and maternal and neonatal tetanus, and TCV will continue this legacy,” said Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum.

She added that the campaign, building on the 2024 HPV campaign’s 93% coverage, aims for 100% coverage to prevent an additional 6,000 child deaths annually.

Typhoid fever, caused by Salmonella typhi, remains a significant public health threat in Bangladesh. According to the Global Burden of Disease estimates (2021), about 478,000 people were infected, resulting in 8,000 deaths, with children accounting for nearly 68% of fatalities. The campaign aims for at least 95% coverage to build strong population immunity.

“This largest TCV rollout targets nearly 50 million children and adolescents, demonstrating Bangladesh’s commitment to protecting its most vulnerable,” said Dirk Gehl, Senior Country Manager at Gavi.

The campaign will run in two phases: from October 12 to 30 in all schools, and from 1 to 13 November in communities through EPI fixed centers and 120,000 outreach sites nationwide. Unicef supplied 50.4 million doses and supported digital planning through the VaxEPI platform, with 18 million children already registered.

“This campaign is a promise of prevention over treatment, health over illness, and life over loss,” said Rana Flowers, Unicef Representative. WHO Representative Dr. Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed emphasized that TCV is a highly safe, single-dose solution to prevent premature death and combat antibiotic-resistant typhoid.

Following the campaign, TCV will be included in routine immunization for under-one-year children starting 2026, ensuring sustainable protection. The launch received support from international partners, including the US Embassy, Global Affairs Canada, the Asian Development Bank, and the Governments of Japan and Sweden.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with EPI, Unicef, and WHO, leads the campaign, reaffirming their commitment to protect every eligible child in Bangladesh.