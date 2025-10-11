Asif Nazrul: The nation needs a safe exit from the current state system, not advisers

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said that although many people are discussing the concept of a safe exit, advisers themselves do not require one. However, he emphasized that the nation needs a safe exit from the current state system.

Dr Nazrul made these remarks on Saturday during a national consultation meeting on the “National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, 2025 (Draft)” held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka.

He pointed out that over the past 55 years, the country has experienced misrule, extrajudicial killings, and bank looting that deprived ordinary people of their savings. He stressed that the nation must find a way out of this unhealthy and self-destructive state structure.

Other speakers at the meeting included Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Swiss Ambassador Reto Siegfried Renggli, Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy Anders B Carlsen, UNDP Bangladesh’s Stefan Liller, and Law Secretary Dr Hafiz Ahmed, among others.