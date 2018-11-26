Last Cabinet meeting on December 3

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the meeting of the Cabinet in the Secretariat on Monday, November 26, 2018 PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement at a Cabinet meeting on Monday

The last meeting of the current Cabinet will be held on December 3.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced this at a regular meeting of the Cabinet in the Secretariat on Monday morning, several senior ministers told Bangla Tribune.

At the meeting, the prime minister, who chaired the meeting, said the upcoming general election was going to be very competitive.

“We will ensure that people are able to vote for their preferred candidates peacefully,” she was quoted by a source who was present at the meeting.

The prime minister further said Awami League’s election manifesto must focus on issues that are important to young voters.

“Those who have been nominated should remember this when they campaign before the election. Try to win people’s favour,” she told the Cabinet members.

Draft of Company (Amendment) Law approved

The Cabinet approved, in principle, the draft of Company (Amendment) Law, 2018 in Monday’s meeting, incorporating a provision that allows the formation of a “one-man” company, reported BSS.

“The proposed law defines a ‘one-man company’ as a company that is formed with one person,” Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told reporters at a post-meeting briefing.

The Cabinet secretary further said the proposed amendment to the company law brought a new concept that has been unfamiliar to the country’s business sector so far.

“This concept does not exist in our current law, but different other countries have this provision,” he added.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of Bangladesh Film and Television Institute (Amendment) Law, 2018, aimed at further developing the country’s film and television media.

The Cabinet further approved a proposal to celebrate December 12 as “Digital Bangladesh Day,” instead of “National Information & Communication Technology Day.”