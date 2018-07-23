PM to officials: Work for people, shun ‘red tape culture’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a program at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka after inaugurating the National Public Service Day 2018 on Monday; July 23, 2018 Focus Bangla

The prime minister directed public servants to think first about the results and benefits their jobs will bring for the country and its people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked public servants to shun the “red tape culture” and pick the work that will be beneficial for the country and its people, at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday, as she inaugurated the “National Public Service Day 2018” and distributed Public Administration Award 2018, reports UNB.

The prime minister said: “There’ll be complexities in all work. Once there was a red tape culture; now we’re using white tape (in public office files), but it doesn’t imply that the work will be getting quicker for using the white tape as the red tape (culture) still exists.”

She asked public servants to eliminate the “red tape culture’ and not put government work on hold.

“Make sure that no work remains stuck, no work should be kept aside. It happens sometimes that a public servant doesn’t show much interest in a particular file and it’s put aside, and then sometimes they forget about that file or lose it.”

Sheikh Hasina further said: “Again, public servants come up with such projects to spend unnecessary public money which will have less impact or effectiveness; or the people of the country are unlikely to get any benefit from it.”The Prime Minister directed public servants to think first about the results and benefits their jobs will bring for the country and its people.

“You have to think those first. You have to work in that manner and think about the welfare of the grassroots people,” she said.

She further added:, “There was a time when public servants always thought that it’s a government job, we’ll get our salaries, no matter if we work or not. Such thinking is not acceptable at all.”

The prime minister reminded public servants that the meaning of government job is to receive salaries and wages from the taxpaying citizen’s money, including farmers and labourers.

“You’re receiving salaries and relaxing in luxury, from the money of the masses. You’re liable to them, and should always think about how you could provide them the service they need,” said Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister urged civil servants to work with innovative ideas to resolve the problems of their respective areas and implement development programs based on local perspectives.

She said a separate branch has been set up, “Governance Innovation Unit”, whose aim is to simplify government service through their new innovations.

The premier said the government has a plan to introduce bullet train services from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Barishal-Payra Port, and Kolkata, which will reduce travel time between the places by an hour. She said: “If we can introduce bullet train, the communications of the country will be much faster than it is now.”

Recalling the disparity in public services among the people of the then East Pakistan and West Pakistan, the prime minister said: “So many people are serving in higher posts of the government, since Bangabandhu liberated the country.”

Highlighting the successes of her government, including raising the per capita income, foreign currency reserve, and GDP growth with the help of public servants, she extended thanks to them for their sincere cooperation.

She also mentioned the salaries of government employees have been hiked by 123%.

The program was addressed, among others, by State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadeq and Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam.

Public Administration Secretary Faiz Ahmed delivered the welcome address.