Delhi highlights media’s role in shaping ‘future-oriented’ partnership with Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has underlined the importance of "deeper engagement" between media of the two countries in shaping a "future-oriented, positive narrative" of the Bangladesh-India partnership.

He highlighted the important role of media as a bridge in connecting people, facilitating dialogue and promoting mutual understanding based on the shared history, culture and growth aspirations of the two countries.

The high commissioner made the comments during an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted at the High Commission on Sunday following their visit to India from October 4-10 as part of a special training programme arranged by the Government of India.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were, among others, present.

During the session, DCAB members spoke about their experiences from the visit to India and how it enhanced their understanding of developments in Bangladesh-India relations.