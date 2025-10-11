Bangladesh, EU agree to conclude PCA negotiation earliest

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) have agreed to continue working intensively with the objective of concluding the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) negotiations at the earliest possible time.

The consensus was made during the third round of negotiations on the PCA between Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) while both side reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a broad-based and forward-looking partnership.

Once finalized, the PCA will serve as a comprehensive legal framework guiding future Bangladesh-EU relations, encompassing political dialogue, trade, investment, and development cooperation.

The agreement will mark a historic milestone, making Bangladesh the first South Asian country to sign a PCA with the European Union, a testament to the growing depth and maturity of their partnership.

During the 3rd round of negotiation, the Bangladesh delegation was led by the Foreign Ministry's Secretary (bilateral) Dr Md Nazrul Islam, while the EU side was headed by Acting Managing Director at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni, virtually on Thursday to Friday, said a ministry's press release here on Saturday.

The delegations reiterated their shared vision for a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement that reflects the evolving priorities of Bangladesh-EU relations and addresses emerging global challenges.

The talks covered a wide range of thematic areas of mutual interest, including political cooperation, governance, human rights, trade and investment, climate change, connectivity, digital cooperation, education, migration, counter-terrorism, peace and security, and sustainable development.

Both sides engaged in constructive and productive dialogue to narrow gaps and align their positions on several provisions of the draft agreement.

Speaking at the session, Dr Nazrul Islam reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to advancing a partnership that supports the country's long-term development aspirations, strengthens multilateral cooperation, and recognizes Bangladesh's unique socio-economic context and progress toward upper-middle-income status.

In her remarks, Pampaloni underscored the EU's strong interest in deepening engagement with Bangladesh as a strategic partner in South Asia, commending the cooperative spirit and steady progress achieved during the negotiation process.

The fourth round of negotiations is expected to be held in Dhaka at a mutually convenient date.

Officials from various ministries, divisions, and government agencies of Bangladesh participated in the discussions in person as well as virtually.